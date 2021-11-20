ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Check out these homes for sale in Columbus now

Columbus News Alert
Columbus News Alert
 4 days ago

(Columbus, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Columbus will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uEW2f_0d2oa2y000

54 Orchard Drive, Worthington, 43085

3 Beds 2 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,706 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Move in Ready 3BR in the heart of Worthington! Light & Bright with fresh paint throughout! Spacious living room with beautiful hardwood floors and built-ins. New LVP flooring, white trim, and wainscoting in the dining room! Convenient half bath with laundry area! Sizable kitchen features big pantry, lots of counter & cabinet space, and new LVP flooring. New carpet, and high ceilings with skylight highlight the lovely family room. Roomy bedrooms & full bath on the upper level. Enjoy grilling out and entertaining on the back patio! Well maintained exterior with concrete driveway, updated landscaping '20, backyard sod ''20, front porch concrete epoxy '20, freshly painted exterior '20, and garage siding '17. Prime location near restaurants, shopping, and downtown Old Worthington!

For open house information, contact Cynthia C MacKenzie, CYMACK Real Estate at 614-848-8877

Copyright © 2021 Columbus and Central Ohio Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCOMLSOH-221039001)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gj8Ys_0d2oa2y000

13120 Center Village Road, Galena, 43021

6 Beds 5 Baths | $859,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,208 Square Feet | Built in 1997

ABSOLUTELY BREATHTAKING, completely renovated country ranch home with NEW EVERYTHING throughout the home and property. Over 5 beautifully manicured acres nestled in the woods with stunning views of all nature has to offer. Inground pool with large entertainment deck, perfect for large gatherings. Over 4,000 square feet of expansive living space. Separate game room could be transformed into a bright office, dining room or second living area. It boasts 6 bedrooms, 2 of which walk outside to their own covered decks, and 5 fully remodeled bathrooms. BONUS! The 1,000 square foot APARTMENT above the garage has its own private entrance and has also been professionally remodeled. New 24x32 pole barn built in 2020.

For open house information, contact Kathleen M Short, Realty Solutions at 614-794-2222

Copyright © 2021 Columbus and Central Ohio Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCOMLSOH-221041197)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R6hwI_0d2oa2y000

544 S Front Street, Columbus, 43215

1 Bed 2 Baths | $250,000 | Condominium | 870 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Welcome to this incredibly charming & full of character, 1BR 1.5BATH condo located in the Certified Historic Landmark, Sterling Lofts building in the Brewery District. The 2-story exposed brick living room offers an abundance of natural light w/large windows & real hardwood flooring. Many exposed natural wood beams throughout. Entertain guests in the 1st floor living room/kitchen w/SS appliances, eat-in bar area & 1/2 bath. Upstairs find the lofted bedroom & alluring full bathroom. Too many updates to list (check MLS)..Highlights include HVAC (2019), crown moulding, fans, blinds, fixtures/faucets, carpet (2021). A short walk to German Village, High Street bars/restaurants, Kroger, and everything downtown has to offer. Secured building entrance & covered gated parking included. A true gem!

For open house information, contact Justin N Johnston, Signature Real Estate at 614-486-0101

Copyright © 2021 Columbus and Central Ohio Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCOMLSOH-221044568)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cQyUv_0d2oa2y000

3685 Schirtzinger Road, Hilliard, 43026

3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1962

STUNNING Mid-century Modern Ranch that offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and sits on OVER a half acre in HILLIARD! SOMANY UPDATES including BRAND NEW metal roof, completely REFRESHED Kitchen with professionally finished whitecabinetry, CUSTOM WALNUT open shelving, TILE backsplash, appliances and lighting! Custom master bathroomrenovation will blow you away! Covered front porch, new gutters, freshly painted exterior, updated fireplace,ORIGINAL hardwood floors and more! French doors off the kitchen lead you to a BEAUTIFUL sun room with so manyopportunities! BRAND NEW, massive composite deck allow you to watch the deer from your private backyardcomplete with shed and play house! Partially finished basement adds rec room, fitness area and good storage in thecrawl space. This is MOVE IN

For open house information, contact Erik Hiss, Keller Williams Capital Partners at 614-888-1000

Copyright © 2021 Columbus and Central Ohio Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCOMLSOH-221041194)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Real Estate
Columbus, OH
Business
City
Columbus, OH
City
Worthington, OH
Local
Ohio Real Estate
Local
Ohio Business
The Associated Press

White House: 92% of fed workers under mandate are vaccinated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of federal workers seems to be working, with no apparent disruption to law enforcement, intelligence-gathering or holiday travel. On Tuesday, one day after the deadline for compliance, 92% of the 3.5 million federal workers covered by Biden’s mandate reported to...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings

NEW YORK (AP) — Crimped by the coronavirus pandemic last year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is returning Thursday in full albeit with precautions. Balloons, floats, marching bands, clowns and performers — and, of course, Santa Claus — will once again wend though 2 1/2 miles (4 kilometers) of Manhattan streets, instead of being confined to one block or sometimes pre-taped last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Fitness#Fresh Paint#Lvp#Cymack Real Estate
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Columbus News Alert

Columbus News Alert

Columbus, OH
463
Followers
599
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbus News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy