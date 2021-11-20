Check out these homes for sale in Columbus now

(Columbus, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Columbus will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

54 Orchard Drive, Worthington, 43085 3 Beds 2 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,706 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Move in Ready 3BR in the heart of Worthington! Light & Bright with fresh paint throughout! Spacious living room with beautiful hardwood floors and built-ins. New LVP flooring, white trim, and wainscoting in the dining room! Convenient half bath with laundry area! Sizable kitchen features big pantry, lots of counter & cabinet space, and new LVP flooring. New carpet, and high ceilings with skylight highlight the lovely family room. Roomy bedrooms & full bath on the upper level. Enjoy grilling out and entertaining on the back patio! Well maintained exterior with concrete driveway, updated landscaping '20, backyard sod ''20, front porch concrete epoxy '20, freshly painted exterior '20, and garage siding '17. Prime location near restaurants, shopping, and downtown Old Worthington!

For open house information, contact Cynthia C MacKenzie, CYMACK Real Estate at 614-848-8877

13120 Center Village Road, Galena, 43021 6 Beds 5 Baths | $859,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,208 Square Feet | Built in 1997

ABSOLUTELY BREATHTAKING, completely renovated country ranch home with NEW EVERYTHING throughout the home and property. Over 5 beautifully manicured acres nestled in the woods with stunning views of all nature has to offer. Inground pool with large entertainment deck, perfect for large gatherings. Over 4,000 square feet of expansive living space. Separate game room could be transformed into a bright office, dining room or second living area. It boasts 6 bedrooms, 2 of which walk outside to their own covered decks, and 5 fully remodeled bathrooms. BONUS! The 1,000 square foot APARTMENT above the garage has its own private entrance and has also been professionally remodeled. New 24x32 pole barn built in 2020.

For open house information, contact Kathleen M Short, Realty Solutions at 614-794-2222

544 S Front Street, Columbus, 43215 1 Bed 2 Baths | $250,000 | Condominium | 870 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Welcome to this incredibly charming & full of character, 1BR 1.5BATH condo located in the Certified Historic Landmark, Sterling Lofts building in the Brewery District. The 2-story exposed brick living room offers an abundance of natural light w/large windows & real hardwood flooring. Many exposed natural wood beams throughout. Entertain guests in the 1st floor living room/kitchen w/SS appliances, eat-in bar area & 1/2 bath. Upstairs find the lofted bedroom & alluring full bathroom. Too many updates to list (check MLS)..Highlights include HVAC (2019), crown moulding, fans, blinds, fixtures/faucets, carpet (2021). A short walk to German Village, High Street bars/restaurants, Kroger, and everything downtown has to offer. Secured building entrance & covered gated parking included. A true gem!

For open house information, contact Justin N Johnston, Signature Real Estate at 614-486-0101

3685 Schirtzinger Road, Hilliard, 43026 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1962

STUNNING Mid-century Modern Ranch that offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and sits on OVER a half acre in HILLIARD! SOMANY UPDATES including BRAND NEW metal roof, completely REFRESHED Kitchen with professionally finished whitecabinetry, CUSTOM WALNUT open shelving, TILE backsplash, appliances and lighting! Custom master bathroomrenovation will blow you away! Covered front porch, new gutters, freshly painted exterior, updated fireplace,ORIGINAL hardwood floors and more! French doors off the kitchen lead you to a BEAUTIFUL sun room with so manyopportunities! BRAND NEW, massive composite deck allow you to watch the deer from your private backyardcomplete with shed and play house! Partially finished basement adds rec room, fitness area and good storage in thecrawl space. This is MOVE IN

For open house information, contact Erik Hiss, Keller Williams Capital Partners at 614-888-1000