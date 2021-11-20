ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a look at these homes on the market in Sacramento

Sacramento News Watch
 4 days ago

(Sacramento, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sacramento will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

6904 Peck Dr., Sacramento, 95828

3 Beds 2 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,318 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Public Remarks: Bright and open floor plan! Large picture window in living room lets in all the light and view of the water-wise landscape out front! Dining area off kitchen fits full size table. With the family room off that, all the main area of the home open up to each other, maximizing the square footage! 3 bedrooms fill the back, one with an en suite bath and a slider to the back patio! No lawn to maintain again, and some raised beds ready for your gardening touch! Newer HVAC, water heater, dual pane windows. Very well maintained house.

7975 Skeena Ct, Antelope, 95843

3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,287 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Located in the newer neighborhood of Elverta Park, this gorgeous, move-in ready home in a quaint cul-de-sac has everything you've been looking for! Entering, you'll be greeted with a long formal hallway that flows into an open concept floor plan with tons of room for everyone! This spacious kitchen features an oversized island with sink, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry with pantry closet, and granite countertops throughout. Dine and entertain in the same space with this wonderful great room. Retreat to your Master suite including an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Enjoy spending time outdoors on the newly stamped concrete pad in the backyard along with large side yards perfect for a shed or dog run! updated honeycomb blinds and Solar electric & tankless water heater included to ease the monthly bills! Walking distance to Cherry Blossom Park. Conveniently located between Roseville and Downtown Sacramento this home is close to everything. Antelope Greens Golf Course is minutes away. Come see today!

2700 21St Street, Sacramento, 95818

3 Beds 2 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,841 Square Feet | Built in 1925

GORGEOUS CURTIS PARK BUNGALOW! Spectacular property on a corner lot just a short walk to nearby parks, coffee shops & eateries on Broadway! Open the gate to your private courtyard and sit on the cozy porch surrounded by mature trees. Enjoy the downstairs great room sharing family room space, dining area, and kitchen. Cook in this inviting kitchen with an enormous island with seating, double sinks & double ovens perfect for entertaining. Extending off the kitchen is a private living space with a warm fireplace perfect for the holidays - French doors to the backyard courtyard. Full bedroom & bathroom downstairs plus a half bathroom for guests. Upstairs is another guest room + primary bedroom with new marble bathroom counters & jet tub to soak in. The exterior of this home has personal touches, unique character and in-ground lighting to enjoy day or night. The 2 car garage is detached in the back and has a sliding barn door for entry with additional street entry. Welcome to your NextHome!

4908 Engle Road, Carmichael, 95608

3 Beds 2 Baths | $480,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,557 Square Feet | Built in 1957

This well-appointed home offers an open-concept floor plan with kitchen living dining combo and a large sunken family room that has a bay window. Recent upgrades include a on-demand hot water heater, new 40 yr. roof, new central heating & cooling unit and gas fireplace insert for those cozy nights!

