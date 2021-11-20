On the hunt for a home in El Paso? These houses are on the market

(El Paso, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in El Paso will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1624 Dede Lane, El Paso, 79902 6 Beds 5 Baths | $1,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,000 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Finally, the home of your dreams. Enjoy epic views of El Paso and its glorious mountains. This one-of-a-kind home is the perfect place to escape and relax! Located off of Scenic drive, you will absolutely love the greenery not only from the outside but inside as well. The front yard includes a massive circular driveway, and the backyard is something you have to see to believe. You will have your very own gazebo overlooking the mounting, a very private pool, large patio, and you have access to your own hillside. You will be greeted with a glamorous entry leading into the luxurious den, leading to the large dining area and study/office when you walk into the house. The kitchen will make any chef jealous, and the views from the breakfast area with bay windows will leave you breathless. Recently remodeled, the kitchen does include granite countertops and a built-in refrigerator. You will be amazed at the size of all the rooms, the hardwood floors, cedar closets, jetted tub, and a plethora of amenities.

1655 Bill Ogden Drive, El Paso, 79936 3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,018 Square Feet | Built in 1982

3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Large Yard, Great Floorplan, Corner Lot, Tiled flooring.Easy to viewEvaporative cooling. Single car garage. Virtual tour available or book an appointment with your favorite Realtor!

7515 Elliott Drive, El Paso, 79915 3 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1957

This quaint clean single family home is ready for you! At an incredibly affordable price check out this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, single level home with an extra spacious backyard! Nestled in a great subdivision you can't go wrong for this steal of a deal. Well kept and inviting for any new homebuyer.

9307 Montgomery Drive, El Paso, 79924 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,262 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Just in time for the holidays to gather in a family home with warmth and comfort. This recently remodeled home features inviting comfort including quartz counter tops in the kitchen and stainless steel kitchen appliances along with doubled pane windows for sound cold and heat protection. Home is located near schools, stores, restaurants, church and easy access to the highway.

