Check out these Milwaukee homes on the market

(Milwaukee, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Milwaukee will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

825 E Henry Clay St, Whitefish Bay, 53217 2 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Condominium | 1,135 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Welcome Home! This gorgeous, sun-filled corner unit in Whitefish Bay will check every box on your wishlist. This condo has been tastefully renovated offering high-end finishes throughout. Beautiful guest bath with jacuzzi tub. Master bath with walk-in shower and shower jets. California closets in both bedrooms. Large living room with oversized windows for that extra sun exposure! Galley kitchen with eat-in nook, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and contemporary walnut cabinetry. Spacious, private balcony can easily entrain a party of six pretty much all year round. Underground parking in heated garage is cherry on the cake, especially during those WI winters. Come see this condo TODAY!

For open house information, contact Artom Asriyans, Realty Executives Integrity~NorthShore at 414-906-4500

810 Brinsmere Dr, Elm Grove, 53122 5 Beds 4 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,100 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Welcome home to Elm Grove! This gorgeous 2-story home is located in a desirable neighborhood, close to great schools and shopping! Open concept with 9' ceilings on main level, dining room is open to the kitchen and has two beautiful built-in china cabinets. Step down from the kitchen into the spacious great room, with 12' ceilings and lots of natural light and views of deer passing through the backyard. Upstairs boasts 3 spacious bedrooms, a media/workout room with cathedral ceilings and remote solar skylight and a full guest bathroom with skylight and jacuzzi tub. Master bedroom details include natural fireplace, private balcony and en suite bathroom with heated floor tiles, jacuzzi tub and skylight. Lower level has brand new full bath and egress windows for future expansion.

For open house information, contact Dawn E Shipley, Keller Williams Realty-Milwaukee Southwest at 262-599-8980

8154 N 55Th St, Brown Deer, 53223 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,605 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Brown Deer ranch in the heart of the community offers exceptional living at an affordable price. This home sits right across the street from the high school athletic fields and offers the best in accessibility and ambiance. You'll appreciate the private drive, oversized garage, fenced in yard and walkable neighborhood, without the sidewalk obligations. Inside you'll find open spaces flowing from the front door to the back door. Large kitchen opens to the formal dining room. Living room picture window offers great views. The bathroom is tastefully updated. The lower level lets you overflow into the rec room with dry bar, storage area and extra full bath. Offering hardwood floors, granite countertops, updated windows, sump pump for super dry basement, deep backyard & 2 sheds! You're Home!

For open house information, contact Jessica M Klimas Reish, myPro Realty at 414-434-2425

2803 E Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, 53207 4 Beds 1 Bath | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,446 Square Feet | Built in 1922

Celebrating it's 100th birthday, this charming Bungalow is just one block from the lake's Oak Leaf Trail and all of its glorious beauty! The privately fenced front patio offers a cozy place to relax any time of day. Step into the front entry and fall in love with what's in store - from the gorgeous refinished hardwood floors to the crown molding, leaded glass windows and built-ins - the charm of this abode is simply delightful! The renovated eat-In-kitchen boasts clean, bright cabinetry, subway tile, new window, solid wood butcher-block counters and all new appliances. Updated bath includes new sink, vanity, toilet and a glass block window. There's great Master-Suite potential on the upper! Living & dining room windows have all new combination storm/screens (installed 2018).

For open house information, contact Mary B Piekarski, Home Matters Realty at 414-828-9222