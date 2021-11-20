Take a look at these homes on the market in St. Louis

(St. Louis, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in St. Louis. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

11074 Saint Francis, St Ann, 63074 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Check out this great all brick 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in St. Ann and the desired Pattonville School District! Located on a cul-de-sac and very secluded street, you are immediately greeted with a deep driveway equipped with extra parking and lots of land as the home sits on almost half of an acre. The interior includes beautiful hardwood floors throughout, lots of windows to welcome natural light, a spacious breakfast room, lots of cabinet space in the kitchen, ceiling fans and an attic fan, and a personal bathroom for the master bedroom. The basement is finished and ready for entertainment or an additional family room. The exterior is low maintenance with a quaint deck and a shed in the rear for extra storage. Don't miss the opportunity to call this home!

11856 Criterion Avenue, St Louis, 63138 3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Why rent when you can buy?! This super clean 3 bed 1 bath cutie is ready and waiting for YOU. Perfect house for a new family with spacious bedrooms, an updated bathroom, large backyard, and off street parking. Don't wait, come see it today!

401 Adams St, Ferguson, 63135 4 Beds 3 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,322 Square Feet | Built in 1900

BOM: Picket fence & gorgeous landscaping lead to a deep, wide porch & large entry of this beautiful historic home in prime Ferguson location. Wood floors throughout with the 3rd floor fully carpeted. Space includes 4 bed/2.5 baths plus bonus room suitable for office/nursery/ sleeping area. Soaring ceilings & beautiful millwork featured throughout. Bay window expands dining room space, & eat-in kitchen includes a small butler's pantry. Beautiful/non-working fireplace in L/R. Closets are generously sized, a special treat in historic homes. Nice views & light, but no air, pour through the windows which are tightly sealed and caulked. Basement is dry. Mechanical systems are well maintained & many years of life expectancy remain, including Zoned HVAC systems. Sewer lateral replaced 2020. Heated oversized 2car garage, storage & workspace. A lovely patio area is perfect for hosting outside events. Practicality, pride of ownership & historic charm are on full display here.

11 Hanover Ln, Cahokia, 62206 3 Beds 1 Bath | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1956

This a must see mostly brick home!! With a spacious Eat in Kitchen, Living room, 3 Bedroom, and 1 Bath, with a over size 2 Car garage. It has a fenced in yard. Close to Shopping Areas, Major Hwys, Schools, Public Transportation. Buyer to varify all Listing Data including features, lot size, Schools including but not imited to Square Footage measure, taxes and exemptions and etc.

