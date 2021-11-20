ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Check out these Jacksonville homes on the market

Jacksonville News Alert
Jacksonville News Alert
 4 days ago

(Jacksonville, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Jacksonville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WCuvP_0d2oZpix00

5837 Christobel Ave, Jacksonville, 32208

5 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,462 Square Feet | Built in 1960

***INVESTOR SPECIAL*** New Air Conditioning Unit, home re-wired and re-plumbed entirely. Home has been gutted on the interior. Spacious lot with plenty of space for entertaining or additional parking, five bedrooms, owner's portfolio plan estimates over $3K monthly rent if new owner decides rooms will be rented individually.Just minutes from downtown, airport and the River City Shopping Center!***MULTIPLE OFFER NOTICE- PLEASE SUBMIT HIGHEST AND BEST BY 11/7/2021 NO LATER THAN 7PM. SELLER WILL REVIEW AND MAKE DECISION 11/7/2021 BY 8PM.

For open house information, contact JASSMINE CURRY, ROOT REALTY LLC at 904-814-0022

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1117865)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WakWX_0d2oZpix00

346 Tidewater Dr, Jacksonville, 32211

3 Beds 2 Baths | $218,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,628 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Great Location, this house is a rare find in the Tidewater Ranch Subdivision. The home is selling AS-IS. The home can be living as is or modernize. The home sits on a large lot with more than enough land to add a pool. The home is made of brick with beautiful solid hard wood floors. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Living room, and family room with a fireplace, and 2 cars garage.

For open house information, contact MICKELSON CIVIL, FLORIDA HOMES REALTY & MTG LLC at 904-996-9115

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1141820)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lj1KR_0d2oZpix00

7736 Paschal St, Jacksonville, 32220

3 Beds 2 Baths | $192,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,099 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Charming, Clean & Inviting 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, completely fenced! New HVAC, New Ceiling fan & light fixture. ENJOY LARGE YARD canopied with mature Oak trees, watch kids play, cookouts or enjoy your animals. New Pump on the well with water softener!

For open house information, contact JOYCE MILLER, COLDWELL BANKER VANGUARD REALTY at 904-637-0238

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1132234)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PJadL_0d2oZpix00

5318 Santa Monica Blvd S, Jacksonville, 32207

4 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,604 Square Feet | Built in 1958

WOW WOW Just hitting the market!!Everything is updated in this home, including New Roof, AC ,water heater, plumbing and electrical!! highest finishing and quality Job will give you peace of mind for years to come!Large 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms With Large back yard with water View!! property for sale at 5318 Santa Monica Boulevard South, Jacksonville, FL, 32207.

For open house information, contact STEVEN KOLENO, BEYCOME OF FLORIDA LLC at 847-865-9309

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1123249)

See more property details

Comments / 2

Na-Na
4d ago

Why does most of rental or buy homes be located in the heart of the hood. Some ppl want to get away from that life style not remain in it smfh..Then some places be not worth the price they be asking when it's located in a certain area.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Jacksonville, FL
Business
Jacksonville, FL
Real Estate
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
The Associated Press

White House: 92% of fed workers under mandate are vaccinated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of federal workers seems to be working, with no apparent disruption to law enforcement, intelligence-gathering or holiday travel. On Tuesday, one day after the deadline for compliance, 92% of the 3.5 million federal workers covered by Biden’s mandate reported to...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings

NEW YORK (AP) — Crimped by the coronavirus pandemic last year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is returning Thursday in full albeit with precautions. Balloons, floats, marching bands, clowns and performers — and, of course, Santa Claus — will once again wend though 2 1/2 miles (4 kilometers) of Manhattan streets, instead of being confined to one block or sometimes pre-taped last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Air Conditioning#Oak Trees#Plumbing#Cars#Root Realty Llc#New Ceiling
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Jacksonville News Alert

Jacksonville News Alert

Jacksonville, FL
357
Followers
577
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jacksonville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy