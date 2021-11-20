Check out these Jacksonville homes on the market

(Jacksonville, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Jacksonville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5837 Christobel Ave, Jacksonville, 32208 5 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,462 Square Feet | Built in 1960

***INVESTOR SPECIAL*** New Air Conditioning Unit, home re-wired and re-plumbed entirely. Home has been gutted on the interior. Spacious lot with plenty of space for entertaining or additional parking, five bedrooms, owner's portfolio plan estimates over $3K monthly rent if new owner decides rooms will be rented individually.Just minutes from downtown, airport and the River City Shopping Center!***MULTIPLE OFFER NOTICE- PLEASE SUBMIT HIGHEST AND BEST BY 11/7/2021 NO LATER THAN 7PM. SELLER WILL REVIEW AND MAKE DECISION 11/7/2021 BY 8PM.

346 Tidewater Dr, Jacksonville, 32211 3 Beds 2 Baths | $218,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,628 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Great Location, this house is a rare find in the Tidewater Ranch Subdivision. The home is selling AS-IS. The home can be living as is or modernize. The home sits on a large lot with more than enough land to add a pool. The home is made of brick with beautiful solid hard wood floors. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Living room, and family room with a fireplace, and 2 cars garage.

7736 Paschal St, Jacksonville, 32220 3 Beds 2 Baths | $192,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,099 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Charming, Clean & Inviting 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, completely fenced! New HVAC, New Ceiling fan & light fixture. ENJOY LARGE YARD canopied with mature Oak trees, watch kids play, cookouts or enjoy your animals. New Pump on the well with water softener!

5318 Santa Monica Blvd S, Jacksonville, 32207 4 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,604 Square Feet | Built in 1958

WOW WOW Just hitting the market!!Everything is updated in this home, including New Roof, AC ,water heater, plumbing and electrical!! highest finishing and quality Job will give you peace of mind for years to come!Large 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms With Large back yard with water View!! property for sale at 5318 Santa Monica Boulevard South, Jacksonville, FL, 32207.

