Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis-curious? These homes are on the market

 4 days ago

(Indianapolis, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Indianapolis will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A3Mv3_0d2oZeGC00

2003 Sweet Blossom Lane, Indianapolis, 46229

3 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,220 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Very Well-Maintained Cozy 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch. Stainless Steel Appliances. Roof, HVAC System and Water Heater less than 4 years old.

For open house information, contact Tumikia Gilbert, Keller Williams Indy Metro NE at 317-564-7100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C0WPB_0d2oZeGC00

136 Neal Avenue, Indianapolis, 46222

3 Beds 2 Baths | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,945 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Investors check this one out! Property has previously been used as a duplex. Upstairs has two bedrooms, bonus room, utility room, and a full bath. Bonus room was previously used as kitchen and still has all hook-ups to be returned to one if desired. Downstairs has one bedroom, full bath, dine-in kitchen, laundry room and LR. Tankless water heater installed 2021 downstairs. Water pressure is not good. Has Central Air connected but needs Freon. Home is sold As-Is.

For open house information, contact Janna Hoff, Highgarden Real Estate at 317-205-4320

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qPh23_0d2oZeGC00

2148 Canvasback Drive, Indianapolis, 46234

4 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Darling 4 bed 2 bath ranch with a lush landscaped lawn on a private lot. Enjoy the peaceful backyard from your large deck, and step inside and forget climbing stairs in this spotless ranch home. Plenty of space for everyone or work at your home office. Enjoy that open feel with the vaulted ceiling in the kitchen, great room, and dining room. Furnace and AC is just 3 years old, and roof and gutters are 8-9 years. Owner has taken great care of this home and shows through out. Minutes away from Avon, Speedway and everywhere you want to be . Grab this one, before it is gone before the holidays!

For open house information, contact Kimberly Morgan, Keller Williams Indy Metro W at 317-271-5959

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qXJ1D_0d2oZeGC00

1420 South Alabama Street, Indianapolis, 46225

3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Complete rehab on this Bates Hendricks bungalow! Including new front porch spanning the entire side of home, perfect for entertainment or relaxing. Home offers neutral finishes and stainless steal appliances included with home. High ceilings, luxury engineered wood flooring, French doors with character and charm make this a must see! Entire second floor features the master suite offering full bath and loft space.

For open house information, contact Allyson Brooks, Redfin Corporation at 317-699-7387

