On the hunt for a home in Tucson? These houses are on the market

(Tucson, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tucson will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4382 W Los Reales Road, Tucson, 85746 4 Beds 2 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,890 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful New Constructon Home on 1 acre!!Panaromic Views of the mountains Sunset and Sunrise. Country Living in the city NO HOA!!! Bring your Horses UTVs Rvs Etc. Brand New home with 4 Large Bedroms 2 bath and an open concept. Just 5 minutes from Safeway and all amentites and 10 min from the freeway. Come and take a look for yourself you wont be diissapointed

6559 E Cooperstown Drive, Tucson, 85756 2 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,265 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Nicely maintained, 1-owner home located in the Vista Montana Gated Community. Open floor plan lined with ceramic tile in the high traffic living area. The den could be converted to a 3rd bedroom with a little effort. Easy access to I-10, Raytheon, both Amazon Hubs and Davis Monthan. The corner lot backs up to an alley so there are no neighbors to the west or north. Low HOA dues, neighborhood park, community pool, spa, exercise facilities and recreation area. This home is located in the award winning Vail School District.

901 S Belvedere Avenue, Tucson, 85711 3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,525 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Range price listing $295,000 to $325,000. Seller will accept or counter all offers received in this range. This larger corner lot 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home comes with so many upgrades! New kitchen with wood cabinets + granite countertops, all new bathroom vanities featuring Kohler fixtures and bathtub. Green features include solar panels, H2O cisterns, SoluTube skylights & grey water systems. Landscaping is xeriscaping awarded from City of Tucson & Water Mngmnt. Located just a short block away from Merle J Toumey Park and close to shopping, restaurants & more! Open house this weekend on Saturday & Sunday.

149 W Lee Street, Tucson, 85705 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,165 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Well maintained Charming home in a Super Central Area! Ideal Proximity to I-10, 2 blocks from PCC, 5 Minutes from Downtown, 5 Minutes from U of A! This Property will make a Great family home/Investment/Rental. 3 bedroom,2 bathrooms, Wrought Iron with Metal and Mesh security bars throughout, Ceramic tile flooring, HVAC system is approx. 5 years old. Low care landscaping, Plenty of space for parking. The Backyard includes a 20 by 40 Covered porch with room to add a glorious garden, garage or even another home, the possibilities are endless!! Schedule your private tour today!The home is leased, however, lease will expire September 30, 2021.

