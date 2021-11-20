Check out these homes for sale in Minneapolis now

(Minneapolis, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Minneapolis than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

542 6Th Avenue S, Hopkins, 55343 4 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,804 Square Feet | Built in 1902

Don't miss this incredible fully remodeled 2 story home in quaint Hopkins neighborhood. Main floor features your gorgeous updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and subway tile backsplash. In addition find your spacious living room open to dining room, main floor bedroom, 3/4 bath and mudroom. Upper level features 3 additional massive bedrooms and full bath. Off back find your deck perfect for entertaining. Two car detached garage. New roof, new added central air, new flooring, new fixtures, too many updates to list! Make it yours today!

For open house information, contact Marissa Winegarden, eXp Realty at 612-751-9303

4932 York Avenue S, Minneapolis, 55410 2 Beds 2 Baths | $429,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,814 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Welcome to this charming Fulton neighborhood Bungalow. Excellent location steps away from 50th & Xerxes, near 50th & France on quiet York Ave S. Close proximity to Lake Harriet. Very nice condition- built in 1926 with updated kitchen, complete with solid surface. All new Andersen windows replaced in 2006 era. Original Oak wood floors can be re-finished to look new. Original millwork and doors on main level in great shape. Stucco exterior with wood trim that can be painted or updated. 10' x 18' deck off rear 3-season porch is perfect for entertaining. Very private backyard with patio area. Newer retaining wall at front sidewalk with nice landscape. Need more square footage? Raise the roof for another 900 SF of living space. With a little TLC this home will last for decades.

For open house information, contact Alan Maas, RE/MAX Advantage Plus at 763-755-1100

5105 Grove Street, Edina, 55436 6 Beds 4 Baths | $1,257,100 | Single Family Residence | 4,722 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Sold before Print

For open house information, contact Eric Perkins, The Firm Realty LLC at 612-590-1500

6010 Chasewood Parkway, Minnetonka, 55343 1 Bed 1 Bath | $198,000 | Condominium | 1,023 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Quiet Luxury 1 Bedroom Condo in woodsy dog & cat friendly area of Minnetonka. Much desired layout with its den and sunroom, Two sided fireplace opens to den and living room, Condo has 2 balconies • Master Bedroom with walk-in closet • Enclosed sunroom with balcony • Private garage located under sunroom • Black granite kitchen concept with stainless steel appliances • Dining area • Black granite cabinet in bathroom • Washer and dryer • Dishwasher and garbage disposal • Central AC/water heater / furnace • Community of Dog/Cat walkers • Tennis court • Large newly renovated clubhouse • Swimming pool w/picnic table and BBQ grill • Exercise room with large TVs • Paid water & sewage • Quiet corner unit, Rare Investment Opportunity. close to Bryant Lake with leashed Dog Park nearby on Roland Road. Easy access to Hwy 62 and 494. Many shopping centers and restaurants.

For open house information, contact Richard Canniff, Real Estate Masters, Ltd at 651-484-4818