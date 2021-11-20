Take a look at these homes for sale in Denver

(Denver, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Denver will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2691 S Vine St, Denver, 80210 6 Beds 3 Baths | $670,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,171 Square Feet | Built in 1923

~ 6 Bedrooms + 3 Baths with a flexible layout and spacious living areas ~ Great investment/rental potential near DU and Harvard Park ~ Multi-Generational Opportunity!!! ~ The pride of ownership from the long-time owners is evident around every corner of this unique property ~ A covered front patio welcomes you into the bright living room with an adjacent Bedroom and Bathroom ~ Dual kitchens provide opportunity for multiple living space ~ The smaller of the two Kitchens opens off of the Living Room and is fully functional with appliances, counter space and white cabinets ~ Cozy flex space with double glass door access to the covered area of the roomy Deck ~ The larger Kitchen is a grand space which opens to the Family Room with white cabinets, room for a table and plenty of storage ~ Step into the Family Room for a comfortable place to entertain, watch TV or enjoy the fireplace ~ Original details shine in the Dining Room with its wall of windows and cove ceiling ~ The Primary Bedroom and one additional Bedroom flank a second full Bathroom to complete the main floor ~ The Basement is accessible from either the family room or living room ~ In the basement, there are 3 additional (non-conforming) bedrooms, a third full bathroom, a comfortable den and exercise or office spaces ~ Recent updates on this lovely home include: New Roof and Gutters (2021), New Furnace (2020), New Water Heater (2021), Flooring on main level (2019), New Deck (2017), and New Windows (2013) ~ This amazing community has mature landscaping, nearby parks & trails, as well as neighborhood schools, convenient access to area hospitals, University of Denver and a short drive to I-25 or Downtown ~ Don't miss this rare chance for your forever property, your investment opportunity or your multi-generational solution!!!

7625 Vallejo, Denver, 80221 4 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,957 Square Feet | Built in None

Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch styled home with 2 extra bonus rooms in the basement! This 1,824 square foot home has newly refinished hardwood floors, new countertops, new lower kitchen cabinets, stainless steel dishwasher and stove upstairs and second kitchen in basement! Newer carpets in basement, new paint, washer/dryer hookups, and new tile in main level bathroom. Large fully fenced backyard with covered patio and attached 1 car garage complete this beautiful home. This home is a must see! Quick access to HWY US-36 & I-25 and restaurants and shopping.

5129 W 69Th Place, Westminster, 80030 4 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,581 Square Feet | Built in 1986

**Open House Saturday, November 6 from 11 AM - 1 PM!** Newly updated home tucked into a quiet cul-de-sac in the sought-after Hidden Lake community. Come see what it's like to walk just a few minutes outside your door to enjoy everything the lake has to offer! The bright, open main level with vaulted ceilings creates the perfect spacious environment for hosting company or family meals. The home boasts a private, fenced-in backyard with an in-ground garden and a deck perfect for enjoying a morning cup of coffee or entertaining. You'll also have space to park your RV or boat on the side of the home, or easily tuck it behind the gated backyard. Just a few of the recent updates to the home include new laminate counters and oven/range in the kitchen, completely remodeled primary bathroom upstairs, all new paint on the interior and exterior, and new carpeting.

3896 E 133Rd Ct, Thornton, 80241 4 Beds 3 Baths | $539,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,606 Square Feet | Built in 1979

NO HOA! Sparkling Clean and well maintained 4 bedroom on a cul-de-sac with fabulous curb appeal. Natural sunlight that beams through the updated vinyl windows makes this home bright and cheery. Vaulted ceilings accented with wood beams highlight the living room. Cozy up in the additional family room with the wood burning fireplace. This large lot hosts two outbuildings and RV parking without any association fees. This is a must see. Flooring in home has been updated within the last year, outlets have been updated to child safe plugs. Popcorn ceilings have been scraped and resurfaced/repainted.

