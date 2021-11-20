House hunt Austin: See what’s on the market now

(Austin, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Austin will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2004 Winsted Ln, Austin, 78703 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,295,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,644 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Construction completed in early 2020 - over 2,600 square feet of newer construction in Tarrytown. Ready for immediate closing/move-in. Backs to Johnson Creek. Two unit, duplex-style property built from the ground-up. One of a kind, well-thought-out & functional floor plan. See 360 virtual walk-through tour & floor plan. This home offers 4bedrooms, 3.5 baths and multiple living areas. Primary bedroom suite on *main level.* Primary bathroom has dual vanities, walk-in shower & oversized walk-in closet. Three bedrooms, loft living & two full bathrooms upstairs. OPEN kitchen - views to creek, KitchenAid appliances, large island, walk-in pantry.9.5ft ceilings, ample windows, recessed lighting. Ample built in cabinetry in bathrooms. Wood decking on side & rear of property, along Johnson Creek. *Estimated annual flood insurance = . *See mls attachments. Oversized laundry room on main level. Spray foam insulation, metal roof. nearly 700 square foot, tandem, attached garage is awesome. Lots of possibilities to customize. Three yard areas offers great possibilities/design. Shares *one* common, fire wall - in garage. There is no living-touching-living in these homes. They live & feel independent. Easy access to Winsdor, Enfield Road, Mopac, downtown Austin. Feeds to Casis/OHenry/Austin. Walk/bike to Westenfield Park & Littlefield's. *Located in flood plain; attached elevation certificate & attached flood insurance quote/estimate = $532 total, for the annual policy. Available For Sale & For Lease.

404 Chinese Elm Ct S, Austin, 78748 3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,253 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Nestled back inside a cul-de-sac, this large layout one story home is sure to be the perfect fit for either a homebuyer or investor. It's a 3 bedroom, 2 living, 2 bath home with mature trees in the back and close to everything you need. Just minutes away from Southpark Meadows shopping that include groceries, specialty stores, restaurants, fitness centers, coffee shops and all of the conveniences you need. The master bedroom is huge, HUGE, HUGE! You have plenty of room in there to create a reading nook, or even office space if needed.

4906 Lansing Dr, Austin, 78745 3 Beds 1 Bath | $579,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Info for BO- recent roof, gutters, exterior paint 2020, new windows, new a/c 2018.

6908 Sunderland Trl, Austin, 78747 3 Beds 3 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,101 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Pristine 3 bedroom 2.5 bath located in the desirable South Austin. Fresh paint, new floors, new air conditioner, new sprinkler system. Home features two living spaces, perfect for entertaining. Primary room has two large windows providing great natural lighting. Primary bathroom offers stand up shower, garden tub, dual vanities, and large walk in closet. Kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar that overlooks the spacious living room. Private fenced in back yard with covered patio. Amenities include a community pool, picnic area, dog park, clubhouse, and walking and jogging trails.

