Take a look at these homes on the market in San Diego

(San Diego, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in San Diego. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3601 Antiem Street, San Diego, 92111 3 Beds 2 Baths | $969,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,348 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Mint Condition Remodel with large backyard. What has NOT been done to this home? New open concept kitchen, bathrooms, windows, sliders, flooring, recessed lighting and more. VA is always welcome.

905 Connecticut St, Imperial Beach, 91932 3 Beds 2 Baths | $875,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,390 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Single family home located just 6 blocks to the BEACH, celebrated restaurants and popular hang out spots! Up the coast a few miles, this home would put you into multi-million dollar territory. But here, in this white hot real estate market, this is undoubtedly one of the best values you'll find in beachside living. Recently refreshed, this home spans nearly 1,400 sqft. with a freshly painted interior, plus new carpet and ceiling fans in the three bedrooms. The open floor plan gives you a front-to-back of house view as soon as you open the front door, accentuated by a fireplace, vaulted ceilings and skylight. The 2-car garage (with automatic door opener) is attached and features a laundry area. Pls see supplement.

4140 Caminito Davila, San Diego, 92122 2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,088,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,112 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Extraordinary & Rare Opportunity to purchase a NEWLY RENOVATED One Story "CONTEMPORARY HOME" in the "HEART" of La Jolla Colony's Barcelona East Neighborhood. Imagine yourself living in your idyllic, peaceful, private environment, only three houses away from a community pool, or taking a stroll on the 225+ACRES of Master-Planning in this Award Winning Community, with OPEN-GREEN SPACE dedicated to all residents residing in the premiere community of La Jolla Colony. Upon entering, the home you will be delighted with the professionally XERISCAPED~ZEN yard all newly landscaped with a GATED-ENTRY into the home. Inside you will find only HIGH END D'ECOR throughout. ALL NEW: Luxury Plank Flooring, Granite counters, New windows with custom casings and sills, HVAC system is new & energy efficient , kitchen appliances, wood burning fireplace with a custom mantle made out of American cherry, and a hallway barn door. providing privacy for interior laundry room. New Bathroom vanities which include three-way lighted mirror in the master bath situated with a custom natural skylight under a red-cedar planked ceiling. Contemporary dimmable lighting added throughout the home along with designer switch-plates. Everything is freshly custom painted inside and out. The exterior landscaping is totally redone with freshly poured concrete slabs accentuated by colorful rocks and dimmable spot lighting on the decorative screens and pots. New plantings everywhere, fed by drip irrigation, along with the new shade pergola. In addition there is a new garage door, side entrance door, and garage floor.

4540 60Th St, San Diego, 92115 2 Beds 2 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Attached | 890 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Welcome to San Diego, SDSU country. This property is well situated near the college, but not too close, it's still a quiet neighborhood. And, you can walk to restaurants, stores, as well as quick access to public transportation. This is an end unit so no neighbors on one side, it's one of the few units with vaulted ceilings and it has a balcony to step out and enjoy the day. This unit also boasts a bathroom for each bedroom as well as full size washer/dryer and a galley kitchen. This unit allows you to walk and not take your car, so after you pick up some snacks around the corner, you can enjoy the beautiful pool/spa tucked into the heart of the complex. You can also feel at ease in this gated community. And you can have a dog. This can be a great home or a great investment, this area is amazing.

