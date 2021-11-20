ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House hunt Miami: See what’s on the market now

 4 days ago

(Miami, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Miami than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ftRr0_0d2oZAyW00

117 Nw 42Nd Ave Unit 601, Miami, 33126

1 Bed 1 Bath | $280,000 | Condominium | 706 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful remodeled Condo with excellent view of Miami city from open balcony, Located minutes from the Miami International Airport, Expressway exits, Coral Gables and facilities . The association offer a Pool, Gym and 24 hrs security.

For open house information, contact RAFAEL DESCARGA, MIAMI TRUST REALTY INC at 786-439-4678

Copyright © 2021 Fannie Mae. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FNMA-A19021B)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bfIhE_0d2oZAyW00

17031 Nw 12Th Ave, Miami Gardens, 33169

3 Beds 2 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,382 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Great! Ready to Move in Condition; corner lot with enclosed swimming pool. Back yard area room to park your boat or RV. New central unit A/C, automatic sprinkler system with well, property is totally fenced in. NOTE: PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD IN AS IS CONDITION CASH ONLY.

For open house information, contact Malik Mateen, Beachfront Realty Inc at 305-405-0615

Copyright © 2021 MIAMI Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAORFL-A11103747)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yakPn_0d2oZAyW00

88 Sw 7 Street, Miami, 33130

2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,050,000 | Condominium | 1,259 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Spectacular and Modern Furnished 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Baths unit, with open kitchen, spacious living/dining room, finished walking closet, high end appliances and finishes! Private/large balcony with gorgeous views to the Bay, and stunning city views at night! 5 Star amenities, 24-hr welcome desk with concierge, 24-hr guest valet, lounge, gym, spa and much more.

For open house information, contact Vanesa Silvi, Fortune International Realty B at 305-400-6393

Copyright © 2021 MIAMI Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAORFL-A10924060)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40AL9N_0d2oZAyW00

9 Island Ave, Miami Beach, 33139

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,549,000 | Condominium | 2,388 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Live on the luxurious Venetian Isles for $648/sq ft! This move in ready 3/3 is the best priced family-sized condo on the waterfront. You deserve space to work from home and entertain - wide rooms , floor to ceiling windows and two 21-foot private terraces extend your living space. Feels like a house with no shared walls! Wide plank oak floors, modern eat-in-kitchen, double door entry, laundry room and 8 generous closets will keep you organized. Lobby, hallways and amenities have been updated with a captivating resort vibe. Established and secure condo w/ Bayfront pool, marina, outdoor grills, hot tubs, health club, tennis courts, resident lounge and on-site management. 2 garage spaces + storage. 40 year recertification well under way.

For open house information, contact Paul Sasseville, Compass Florida, LLC. at 305-851-2820

Copyright © 2021 MIAMI Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAORFL-A11041822)

ABOUT

With Miami News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

