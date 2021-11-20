House hunt Miami: See what’s on the market now

(Miami, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Miami than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

117 Nw 42Nd Ave Unit 601, Miami, 33126 1 Bed 1 Bath | $280,000 | Condominium | 706 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful remodeled Condo with excellent view of Miami city from open balcony, Located minutes from the Miami International Airport, Expressway exits, Coral Gables and facilities . The association offer a Pool, Gym and 24 hrs security.

For open house information, contact RAFAEL DESCARGA, MIAMI TRUST REALTY INC at 786-439-4678

17031 Nw 12Th Ave, Miami Gardens, 33169 3 Beds 2 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,382 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Great! Ready to Move in Condition; corner lot with enclosed swimming pool. Back yard area room to park your boat or RV. New central unit A/C, automatic sprinkler system with well, property is totally fenced in. NOTE: PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD IN AS IS CONDITION CASH ONLY.

For open house information, contact Malik Mateen, Beachfront Realty Inc at 305-405-0615

88 Sw 7 Street, Miami, 33130 2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,050,000 | Condominium | 1,259 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Spectacular and Modern Furnished 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Baths unit, with open kitchen, spacious living/dining room, finished walking closet, high end appliances and finishes! Private/large balcony with gorgeous views to the Bay, and stunning city views at night! 5 Star amenities, 24-hr welcome desk with concierge, 24-hr guest valet, lounge, gym, spa and much more.

For open house information, contact Vanesa Silvi, Fortune International Realty B at 305-400-6393

9 Island Ave, Miami Beach, 33139 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,549,000 | Condominium | 2,388 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Live on the luxurious Venetian Isles for $648/sq ft! This move in ready 3/3 is the best priced family-sized condo on the waterfront. You deserve space to work from home and entertain - wide rooms , floor to ceiling windows and two 21-foot private terraces extend your living space. Feels like a house with no shared walls! Wide plank oak floors, modern eat-in-kitchen, double door entry, laundry room and 8 generous closets will keep you organized. Lobby, hallways and amenities have been updated with a captivating resort vibe. Established and secure condo w/ Bayfront pool, marina, outdoor grills, hot tubs, health club, tennis courts, resident lounge and on-site management. 2 garage spaces + storage. 40 year recertification well under way.

For open house information, contact Paul Sasseville, Compass Florida, LLC. at 305-851-2820