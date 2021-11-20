ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas-curious? These homes are on the market

(Las Vegas, NV) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Las Vegas. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

6633 Wheelbarrow Peak Drive, Las Vegas, 89108

3 Beds 3 Baths | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,643 Square Feet | Built in 1984

GREAT FOR INVESTORS 2 STORY HOME WITH CORNER LOT AND NO HOA

1852 Arbol Verde Way, Las Vegas, 89119

2 Beds 2 Baths | $305,000 | Townhouse | 1,383 Square Feet | Built in 1981

1 story townhome with 2 bedrooms, 1 den/office/possible bedroom, 2 full bathrooms and attached 2 car garage. A large living room with a fireplace is open to the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen has laminate countertops and tile flooring. The master bedroom has a wall closet. Master bath has a bath/shower combo with single sink vanity. Center of house Atrium adds sunlight to hall area. Community pool. Conveniently located near Las Vegas Strip, parks, shopping, and schools.

3000 Astoria Pines Circle, Las Vegas, 89107

4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,850,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,167 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Spectacular one story custom home with finished basement! 4 Bdrms, Office/Den, 4.5 Bths. 5 car garage. Gourmet kitchen w/professional stainless steel appliances, island w/veggie sink, B/I double oven, gas cooktop w/pot filler, granite counters, vaulted ceiling w/skylight, custom cabinets, 2 appliance garages, menu desk, breakfast bar, nook, R/O, trash compactor. Formal Dining Room w/tray ceiling & bay window. Great Room w/Vaulted Ceiling, Ceiling Fans, Gas FP w/raised hearth, & 3 sets of French Doors. Large finished basement w/Wet Bar, beverage refrigerator, cabinets, bathroom, Prep Room w/sink & cabinets, and climate controlled 6x15 Wine Cellar. Spacious MBR w/vaulted ceiling, bay window, CF, Gas FP, & W/I closet w/organizers. Laundry Room w/bay window, utility sink, cabinets, and chef's prep sink w/R/O. Attached 2 car garage, detached 3 car garage w/large loft room above. Sparkling Pebble Tech Pool w/fountains, Outdoor Kitchen w/BBQ, Smoker, Sink, Cooktop, Fire Pit, so much more!

4600 University Center Drive, Las Vegas, 89119

1 Bed 1 Bath | $89,900 | Condominium | 416 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Great one bedroom one bathroom condo centrally located!! New paint and flooring throughout, granite countertops and large bedroom. Close to UNLV , the strip and much more!

