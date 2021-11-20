Check out these homes on the San Antonio market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

 4 days ago

(San Antonio, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in San Antonio. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1szRSD_0d2oYydH00

2222 Parhaven, San Antonio, 78232

3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,667 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Country Living in the City!! Rare opportunity to own a beautiful home on .23 acres wooded greenbelt lot. Enjoy endless days in the gorgeous Oak covered backyard setting with fenced swimming pool (Polaris and pool cover included), privacy and decorative stamped concrete patio/deck. Excellent for outdoor entertaining! Welcoming front porch perfect for relaxing and deer gazing while visiting with neighbors. Fresh interior and exterior paint. Ceramic tile throughout main living and bedrooms. Warm fireplace setting off of kitchen with granite counters overlooking the Florida Room and swimming pool. 340 sq.ft. exterior storage accessible from backyard. Large shop off of carport with gun safe. Front yard is irrigated. Excellent 281 N. location convenient to shopping, restaurants, airport and Loop 1604. OWNER LREA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ikh2M_0d2oYydH00

7414 Cinnabar Trail, San Antonio, 78244

3 Beds 3 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,040 Square Feet | Built in 1986

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 11 AM-3PM AND SUNDAY 1PM-4PM. Located in cul-de-sac with oversized back yard. Impressive vaulted ceilings at entry. Lovely recently painted interior 2 story home spacious floor plan. Lots of natural lighting throughout. New flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops & new kitchen appliances. Updated light fixtures through out. Two fireplaces one the living room & one in the master bedroom. Master also has balcony. Master bathroom w/ separate garden tub and walk in shower. Second bathroom updated. Special feature, radiant barrier under roof. Foundation work done 8/2021 and transfer of warranty to be given to buyer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WyVBq_0d2oYydH00

12028 Overton Way, San Antonio, 78221

3 Beds 2 Baths | $233,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This single-story home has a smart layout that includes an owner's suite with a full bathroom and walk-in closet, plus two additional bedrooms share a bathroom in the hall. The living area is at the front of the home includes a comfortable family room, dining area and open kitchen with a convenient island. Estimated availability Oct 2021! Prices and features may vary and are subject to change. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ATzjW_0d2oYydH00

2010 Texas Ave, San Antonio, 78228

2 Beds 1 Bath | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,340 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Come and check out this cute 2 bedroom home just 5 blocks away from Woodlawn Lake! Nice open floor plan with lots of potential for your forever home! Spacious backyard to entertain and plenty of outdoor storage space!

