ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

House hunt Los Angeles: See what’s on the market now

Los Angeles News Beat
Los Angeles News Beat
 4 days ago

(Los Angeles, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Los Angeles than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JX35D_0d2oYqZT00

3626 Watseka Ave, Los Angeles, 90034

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,495,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 1915

First time on the market in nearly a century! Located in a highly desired Culver City Adjacent neighborhood, sits this incredibly charming 1915 Craftsman. With period details throughout, this lovely home boasts grand open spaces, original hardwood floors and a unique, cozy reading nook. The spacious formal living room is warmed by an impressive stone fireplace, which leads to an oversized dining room with custom built-ins. A delightful galley style kitchen opens to a large family room with private bath. The second story provides a spacious and private master bedroom with en-suite bath. Tremendous potential to renovate and make your own dream home! With lushly landscaped grounds, this expansive over 6,500sqft lot provides multiple outdoor living spaces with mature trees, verdant gardens and classic bricked patios perfect for outdoor dining. Coveted location with easy access to Downtown Culver City hot spots, shopping, fine dining, studios and Metro station. Zoned LAR3 with endless possibilities!

For open house information, contact Rory Posin, RE/MAX ESTATE PROPERTIES at 310-802-2260

Copyright © 2021 Combined LA Westside Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CLAWCA-21-790756)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=023yup_0d2oYqZT00

3420 S Bentley Ave, Los Angeles, 90034

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,595,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,750 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Owner remodeled gem in Westside Village. New hardwood floors, new roof & gutters, copper plumbing, new wiring, tankless h20 heater, skylights & new windows. Living room has brand new stone fireplace w/ hand-hewn mantle. Two remodeled bathrooms, deep soaking tub & rain shower. New central cooling/heating system. Sound wiring w/ ceiling speakers. Re-designed kitchen w/ Thermador Pro Series appliances. Drinking water filtration system. 300 sqft Bonus Room w/ cork flooring & custom built-in shelving. Nearly 1000 sqft of redwood deck for spacious indoor/outdoor living & entertaining. Enjoy landscaping & trees- guava, lemon, orange, blackberries, pomegranate, persimmon, passionfruit- ornamenting the perimeter of the huge back yard. Lush dividing foliage creates a private paradise. Flagstone hardscaping. NEMA 14-50 car charger. Close to studios, Google offices & shopping/dining Downtown Culver.

For open house information, contact Korinna Sehringer, Keller Williams Realty Los Feliz at 323-300-1000

Copyright © 2021 Combined LA Westside Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CLAWCA-21-795114)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KyvgB_0d2oYqZT00

9365 Mandale Street, Bellflower, 90706

2 Beds 1 Bath | $589,000 | Single Family Residence | 806 Square Feet | Built in 1940

2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME WITH A BIG BACKYARD! CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, CHURCHES, AND HOSPITAL.

For open house information, contact Roland Avalos, West Coast Realty & Asset at 562-925-2555

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-RS21216188)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ce31s_0d2oYqZT00

6908 Passaic Street, Huntington Park, 90255

3 Beds 2 Baths | $635,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,593 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Proud of ownership. This beautiful house has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms including the master bedroom. Formal living room with a fireplace and connects to the formal dining area. Upgraded and spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and custom cabinets. The open space of this house and the beautiful backyard are perfect for family gatherings. 2 Car detached garage perfect for an ADU. Walking distance to Miles Elementary and Robert Keller Park or Salt Lake Park and just 20 min from Downtown LA. First time buyers are welcomed! A MUST SEE PROPERTY

For open house information, contact Fabiola Garcia Hernandez, Century 21 Allstars at 562-863-2121

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-PW21101478)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Culver City, CA
Culver City, CA
Business
The Associated Press

White House: 92% of fed workers under mandate are vaccinated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of federal workers seems to be working, with no apparent disruption to law enforcement, intelligence-gathering or holiday travel. On Tuesday, one day after the deadline for compliance, 92% of the 3.5 million federal workers covered by Biden’s mandate reported to...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings

NEW YORK (AP) — Crimped by the coronavirus pandemic last year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is returning Thursday in full albeit with precautions. Balloons, floats, marching bands, clowns and performers — and, of course, Santa Claus — will once again wend though 2 1/2 miles (4 kilometers) of Manhattan streets, instead of being confined to one block or sometimes pre-taped last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heater#Plumbing#Pomegranate#Hot Spots#House#Flooring Custom
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Los Angeles News Beat

Los Angeles News Beat

Los Angeles, CA
331
Followers
598
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Los Angeles News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy