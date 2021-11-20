House hunt Los Angeles: See what’s on the market now

(Los Angeles, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Los Angeles than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3626 Watseka Ave, Los Angeles, 90034 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,495,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 1915

First time on the market in nearly a century! Located in a highly desired Culver City Adjacent neighborhood, sits this incredibly charming 1915 Craftsman. With period details throughout, this lovely home boasts grand open spaces, original hardwood floors and a unique, cozy reading nook. The spacious formal living room is warmed by an impressive stone fireplace, which leads to an oversized dining room with custom built-ins. A delightful galley style kitchen opens to a large family room with private bath. The second story provides a spacious and private master bedroom with en-suite bath. Tremendous potential to renovate and make your own dream home! With lushly landscaped grounds, this expansive over 6,500sqft lot provides multiple outdoor living spaces with mature trees, verdant gardens and classic bricked patios perfect for outdoor dining. Coveted location with easy access to Downtown Culver City hot spots, shopping, fine dining, studios and Metro station. Zoned LAR3 with endless possibilities!

For open house information, contact Rory Posin, RE/MAX ESTATE PROPERTIES at 310-802-2260

3420 S Bentley Ave, Los Angeles, 90034 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,595,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,750 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Owner remodeled gem in Westside Village. New hardwood floors, new roof & gutters, copper plumbing, new wiring, tankless h20 heater, skylights & new windows. Living room has brand new stone fireplace w/ hand-hewn mantle. Two remodeled bathrooms, deep soaking tub & rain shower. New central cooling/heating system. Sound wiring w/ ceiling speakers. Re-designed kitchen w/ Thermador Pro Series appliances. Drinking water filtration system. 300 sqft Bonus Room w/ cork flooring & custom built-in shelving. Nearly 1000 sqft of redwood deck for spacious indoor/outdoor living & entertaining. Enjoy landscaping & trees- guava, lemon, orange, blackberries, pomegranate, persimmon, passionfruit- ornamenting the perimeter of the huge back yard. Lush dividing foliage creates a private paradise. Flagstone hardscaping. NEMA 14-50 car charger. Close to studios, Google offices & shopping/dining Downtown Culver.

For open house information, contact Korinna Sehringer, Keller Williams Realty Los Feliz at 323-300-1000

9365 Mandale Street, Bellflower, 90706 2 Beds 1 Bath | $589,000 | Single Family Residence | 806 Square Feet | Built in 1940

2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME WITH A BIG BACKYARD! CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, CHURCHES, AND HOSPITAL.

For open house information, contact Roland Avalos, West Coast Realty & Asset at 562-925-2555

6908 Passaic Street, Huntington Park, 90255 3 Beds 2 Baths | $635,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,593 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Proud of ownership. This beautiful house has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms including the master bedroom. Formal living room with a fireplace and connects to the formal dining area. Upgraded and spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and custom cabinets. The open space of this house and the beautiful backyard are perfect for family gatherings. 2 Car detached garage perfect for an ADU. Walking distance to Miles Elementary and Robert Keller Park or Salt Lake Park and just 20 min from Downtown LA. First time buyers are welcomed! A MUST SEE PROPERTY

For open house information, contact Fabiola Garcia Hernandez, Century 21 Allstars at 562-863-2121