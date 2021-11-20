Chicago-curious? These homes are on the market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Digest
(Chicago, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Chicago will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZTzid_0d2oYmHn00

4105 Wenonah Avenue, Stickney, 60402

2 Beds 1 Bath | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 946 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Beautiful brick ranch style home in excellent Stickney Village location has SO much potential. Hardwood floors in most rooms (carpet can be easily pulled up in the living room) just waiting to be refinished. FULL AND DRY BASEMENT. Wonderful and large back yard on a deep lot with a detached 2.5 car garage. Newer windows, roof, furnace (Trane), AC (Trane), and kitchen cabinets. This is an Estate Sale, so property is sold in as-is condition with Buyer to Assume all Village Compliance Repairs if any are needed. This is a good value and a great opportunity for any buyer, whether one wants to build sweat equity, or a savvy investor looking for SFH rental unit, or even a fix and flip rehabber. Don't miss your chance! Well-loved home so close to parks, library, shopping, restaurants and transportation.

For open house information, contact Joshua Inglis, eXp Realty, LLC at 888-574-9405

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11271858)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ljUN8_0d2oYmHn00

619 South Campbell Avenue, Chicago, 60612

3 Beds 3 Baths | $429,985 | Single Family Residence | 1,290 Square Feet | Built in None

Totally renovated single family home with a spacious floor plan in booming Tri-Taylor neighborhood. Very nice with abundance of natural light throughout home. New cabinets in kitchen, granite counter tops, SS appliances, New 2.1 baths. Hardwood flooring throughout home. Full finished basement with big family room, also can be use as a 4th bedroom. Large fenced backyard with rear deck and patio. Very nice.

For open house information, contact Barbara Kieca, Hometown Real Estate at 773-870-2773

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11195078)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mjv7u_0d2oYmHn00

2725 West Thomas Street, Chicago, 60622

2 Beds 2 Baths | $449,000 | Condominium | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Modern and timeless two bedroom, two bath condo on quiet tree-lined street in all brick, boutique building. Like new construction! This condo is completely ready for you to move in and enjoy. Built in 2016, this home has gorgeous luxury designer finishes throughout including a custom Italian Consentino kitchen and bathroom vanities, quartz countertops, Bosch and Kitchenaid appliances and custom lighting. Features include tall ceilings, gray stained hardwood flooring throughout, gas fireplace with custom sleek surround, large, private covered front deck, generous sized primary suite with walk-in closet, dual sinks and glass enclosed shower. Garage parking and additional walk in storage closet included in the price. Perfect location close to Smith Park, Humboldt Park, Mariano's, and tons of shopping, dining and entertainment options on Division Street, Chicago Avenue, Palmer Square, Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Loop, etc. We are ensuring a safe showing for everyone by following CDC guidelines, check out the 3D tour before booking your private appointment. Contact free showings available. Don't miss out!

For open house information, contact Sarah Ziehr, Redfin Corporation at 312-836-4263

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11252473)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ekk92_0d2oYmHn00

1069 West 14Th Place, Chicago, 60608

2 Beds 2 Baths | $329,999 | Condominium | 1,225 Square Feet | Built in None

Rarely available 2 bed 2 bath plus den courtyard unit with all the upgrades you have been looking for. This 1226 sq foot condo with fully enclosed master and upgraded lighting throughout is the one you have been looking for. Fully enclosed second bedroom as well with both having a row of windows! Enjoy architectural elements, stylish stainless steel appliances and the convenience of washer/dryer. Complex amenities include outdoor pool, gym, movie theater and private party room. Steps from 3 bus lines and an urban stroll to the blue and pink lines. Prefer to drive, Your GPS has three options to direct you to the quickest route. Via 290,90/94 or 55. Dine and unwind in the popular restaurants and enjoy the trend setting entertainment venues of Pilsen and the Westloop. Endless shopping and grocery choices. HOAS includes cable, internet, water, trash, use of common elements, snow removal and the meticulous maintenance of award winning landscaping.Parking available for $25,000.

For open house information, contact Cory Tanzer, Option Realty Group LTD at 630-281-2474

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11187663)

