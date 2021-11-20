ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Check out these Houston homes on the market

Houston Digest
 4 days ago

(Houston, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Houston. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

14003 Inland Hill Street, Houston, 77045

4 Beds 3 Baths | $325,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,208 Square Feet | Built in None

Inviting dining room off foyer. Lovely kitchen overlooking great room, perfect for entertaining guests. Ample seating with a comfortable dining area and breakfast bar. Cozy optional fireplace in spacious great room. Elegant downstairs owner's suite with large walk-in closet. Large upstairs activity room, ideal for entertaining guests. Attached two-car garage.

11525 Burdine Street, Houston, 77035

2 Beds 2 Baths | $123,000 | Condominium | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Check out this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo located in a well maintained and charming New Orleans style complex. This condo faces the lush and scenic courtyard. Complex features a pool, gated access and assigned covered parking. Enter through the beveled glass door and you will find a spacious living room with Italian ceramic tile flooring. Relax on the spacious patio beautifully accented with Flagstone. There a two large bedrooms upstairs. HOA fees cover water/trash/sewer, cable, grounds and pool! Conveniently located with a close drive to the medical center, galleria or downtown. Easy access to Hwy 90 Alt, Sam Houston Tollway and Loop 610. Great investment property!

4214 Whitman Street, Houston, 77027

3 Beds 2 Baths | $968,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,085 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This beautifully remodeled ranch-style home is nestled in one of Houston's most highly sought after neighborhood in Lynn Park. Walking distance from Highland Village and River Oaks shopping district and dining locations, this home is truly a must-see. Recently renovated kitchen equipped with built-in Thermador refrigerator and stainless steel appliances with quartzite countertops and backlit cabinetry. Oversized farm sinks with brass finishes and reverse osmosis system installed. Living and dining areas overlook the back patio with picturesque windows and Hunter Douglas electric blinds throughout the home. The primary bedroom contains a walk-in closet with a separate bathtub and shower in the primary bathroom. New roof added in October 2021. *Per seller.

1415 Thornton Road, Houston, 77018

3 Beds 2 Baths | $2,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,711 Square Feet | Built in 1949

You'll love this charming home in sought after Oak Forest! Just minutes from Heights, Downtown, Galleria. In close proximity to many restaurants & coffee shops. Home has lots of natural lighting, hardwood floors, open living & dining area, beautiful counter tops, SS appliances. 3/2, W/D connections, plenty of storage in walk in utility room. French doors open to shaded backyard. Dogs on case by case basis, cats ok. No aggressive dog breeds. One month rent, plus equal deposit for total move-in. $50 application fee. Zoned to OF Elementary

