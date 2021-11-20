On the hunt for a home in Cleveland? These houses are on the market

(Cleveland, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cleveland will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

16508 Woodbury Ave, Cleveland, 44135 3 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,486 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Welcome to 16508 Woodbury where this all brick bungalow offers value, convenient location, and essential upgrades. The traditional layout has an enclosed foyer with coat closet that leads to the large family room with decorative fireplace. The dining room has built-ins and plenty of room for casual or formal dining. In the rear of the home are two bedrooms. One first floor bedroom has a spacious sunroom off the rear. Kitchen and bathroom offer great function and give an opportunity to upgrade in the future. Upstairs, the large bedroom can be used as a primary suite with extra room for a study or sitting area. It also has a large cedar closet. Downstairs, the basement has bright painted walls, room for storage and a laundry area with a utility tub. All appliances are included. Outdoors, there is a large backyard and a 1 car garage with opener. Enjoy valuable upgrades like a newer furnace / AC and all newer windows. Driveway was replaced approximately 10 years ago and tear off roof approximately 9 years ago. One owner home has been well cared for. Come see today!

8797 Royalview Dr, Parma, 44129 3 Beds 3 Baths | $267,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Spacious Custom Built One Owner 1700 Square Foot Ranch with Numerous Features which Include: Beautifully Landscaped Lot Professionally Power Washed*Andersen Wood Windows Thru-Out* New Kitchen with Granite Countertop, Pantry, Ceiling Fan, New Sink and Disposal, and Newer Appliances which all Stay* First Floor Family Room Addition with Built-In China Cabinet, Gas Fireplace, New Sliding Patio Doors, New Windows and New Pergo Flooring*Formal Dining Room and Living Room has New Pergo Flooring and Electrical*One and a Half Baths on Main Floor have been Remodeled with New Vanities, Faucets and Toilets as well as New Pergo Flooring Installed*Bedrooms have Hardwood Floors, Closets and New Ceiling Fans*Finished Basement with Wet Bar and Decorative Fireplace has New Carpet, Fresh Paint, Drywall, Electrical, as well as a Full Bath with a Jacuzzi Tub and Separate Shower*Laundry Room has Nature Stone Flooring*Central air*Covered Rear Concrete Patio*Oversized 36x24 2 Car Garage with Opener and Storage Loft is Great for a Mechanic or Additional Storage Space*A Wood Fence Surrounds the Property*Immediate Occupancy*

4213 Orchard Park Dr, Parma, 44134 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,197 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Brick Ranch * Two Car detached garage * Newer Windows *Roof only 10 to 12 years old * Glass block basement windows partially finished with rec room * Newer doors * Furnace and A/C replaced 2020 * Hardwood floors under carpets * Rec finished in paneling * Tenant looking for another place to rent. Extra Room 10x7 covered porch could be extension to bedroom. America's Preferred Home Warranty is being offered.

6385 Edgehurst Dr, Brook Park, 44142 3 Beds 1 Bath | $191,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,501 Square Feet | Built in 1961

home is easy to show bring your decorating ideas ,Berea city schools system ,the city owned rec center offers numerous actives new roof(2016) new furnace and A/C (2016)

