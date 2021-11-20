ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a look at these homes for sale in Detroit

(Detroit, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Detroit. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16damb_0d2oYf6i00

4118 19Th Street, Ecorse, 48229

3 Beds 1 Bath | $47,000 | Single Family Residence | 919 Square Feet | Built in 1944

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a partially finished basement can be yours! Seller rehabbed property, leaving only cosmetic updates for the new owner. Add your personal touch and the house quickly becomes a home for your family or tenants. Buy your family a new home for the holidays or gift yourself with an addition to your investment portfolio!

For open house information, contact Salliece McCain, Robinson Realty & Management Group Inc at 248-593-9494

Copyright © 2021 Realcomp Limited II. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALCOMPMI-2210094285)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D7xqy_0d2oYf6i00

4800 Buckingham Avenue, Detroit, 48224

3 Beds 1 Bath | $3,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,439 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Subject address is included as part of a 6 Property Bundle Sale Totaling $21,000. Each deed shall represent a sale price of $3,500, per property. Minimum total construction costs may exceed $301,200. Addresses included: 4628, 4668, 4701, 4800, 4860, 4876 Buckingham. All offers must be supported by Proof of Funds for both the Purchase Price, as well as the construction costs. The sale of said property is open to homeowners, investors and developers. The Seller will consider a rehab proposal or a tear down & new build proposal. If the Buyers Offer to Purchase includes a new build proposal, the Purchaser shall present construction plans or precedent architectural images of proposed development. Seller Addendum's to be provided upon acceptance of qualifying offer. This sale is contingent upon Buyer & Seller execution of a Development Agreement. Buyer to verify all room sizes. Contact listing broker with additional questions. See Additional Attachments for Offer Requirements.

For open house information, contact James Bufalino, Premier Property Services LLC at 313-822-9000

Copyright © 2021 Realcomp Limited II. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALCOMPMI-2200029988)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dzwVv_0d2oYf6i00

18294 Appoline, Detroit, 48235

3 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 1940

DONT MISS OUT ON THIS THREE BEDROOM ROOM BRICK COLONIAL WITH TWO FULL BATHROOMS! GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD!! 24-48 HOUR NOTICE TO SHOW!! CLOSE TO FREEWAYS AND SHOPPING!!

For open house information, contact Ayana Brazile, Community Choice Realty Inc at 248-729-0011

Copyright © 2021 Realcomp Limited II. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALCOMPMI-2210069097)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MpxGq_0d2oYf6i00

3953 Prescott Street, Hamtramck, 48212

3 Beds 1 Bath | $192,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1920

You have not seen a home like this in Hamtramck! Welcome to this beautifully updated home that offers the amenities of luxury. This home has been taken care of so meticulously and with so much care you will be hard pressed to find anything wrong. A large Master Bedroom, crown molding, first floor laundry are just a few features this home offers. This is definitely a must see.....

For open house information, contact Carlos Turner, EXP Realty LLC at 888-501-7085

Copyright © 2021 Realcomp Limited II. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALCOMPMI-2210088534)

