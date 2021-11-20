Check out these Lincoln homes on the market

(Lincoln, NE) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lincoln. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

526 Eldora Lane, Lincoln, 68505 3 Beds 1 Bath | $142,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Great priced 3 bedroom / 1 bath home with an attached 1 stall garage!! New paint throughout and LOOK at that REMODELED KITCHEN! The main level features a brightly-lit living room, informal dining area overlooking the NEW kitchen with three bedrooms and one full bath. Outside you will find a large backyard with plenty of potential, there is also an extra storage area/shop behind the garage! This home is move-in ready, schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Amy Briggs, Keller Williams Lincoln at 402-328-0200

325 N 104Th Street, Lincoln, 68527 5 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,298 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Dave Triplett, M: 402-480-4056, daveknowshouses@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Gateway Custom Homes presents the Julie floor plan - a beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom ranch home w/3,300 finished sq. ft. The main floor features an open concept w/10' ceilings & boasts a beautifully designed kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, a large pantry, wood flrs, plus a 14' x 14' covered deck. The first floor laundry room is just off the garage and has a door opening to the master closet! The Master suite includes a walk-in shower, dual sinks and a large walk in closet. The walk-out basement includes 2 additional bedrooms, a family room with lots of space and a rough-in for a future wet bar to keep all your guests entertained. Construction is complete.

For open house information, contact Dave Triplett, Nebraska Realty at 402-491-0100

1144 Silver Ridge Road, Lincoln, 68510 2 Beds 3 Baths | $200,000 | Condominium | 1,137 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Rare find in the 55+ Silver Ridge Condo Community. This zero entry 2 bed/3 bath unit is close to the entry, backs to commons, has enclosed patio, oversized 1.5 stall garage and most important of all has a BASEMENT! The generously sized primary suite has a great view of the commons and a 3/4 bath for easy accessibility. You will have a 1/2 bath and an unfinished space that is 26x13 in the basement ready to make your own. Updates include new HVAC, Water Heater, Sump Pump installation, flooring, paint, and front door all within last two years. HOA takes care of snow, lawn, garbage, water exterior maintenance, building insurance $180/mo will provide specifics from HOA.

For open house information, contact Demari Monico, RE/MAX Concepts at 402-441-4120

2312 Dorothy Drive, Lincoln, 68507 5 Beds 3 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,048 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Chase Collier, M: 402-659-0840, chase@one80Lincoln.com, - Beautifully updated brick ranch with over 3,000 finished sqft throughout! With 5 (3 conforming, 2 non-conforming) bedrooms, 3 living rooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 fireplaces, a basement office, and plenty of storage in the basement there is a room for everyone to enjoy! This home boasts new paint, flooring, fixtures, and granite counters throughout the entire property. The primary suite has 2 closets, a fireplace, and tons of space. The large kitchen is refreshed with new paint, granite counters, backsplash and new light fixtures. Completely updated bathrooms throughout the house with granite counter vanities and newly tiled showers. The basement has two living spaces, one with a fireplace place. The 2 stall garage has some additional storage space. Outside is a large yard with working, underground sprinklers. Top to bottom this house has had great upgrades and is ready to move in!

For open house information, contact Chase Collier, kwELITE Real Estate at 402-769-3842