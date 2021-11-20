ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Check out these homes on the Portland market now

Portland Report
Portland Report
 4 days ago

(Portland, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Portland will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c76X1_0d2oYZlE00

1215 Ne 79Th Ave, Portland, 97213

2 Beds 1 Bath | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 612 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This little cupcake is a great flip opportunity & awesome condo alternative! Open up the kitchen, create great studio space! Gut the bathroom + combine the two bedrooms to create awesome primary suite? Shop + garage are detached in back--great storage or make into ADU? Check new PDX zoning--buyer due diligence! 10x21 shop + 10x21 garage! 2015 Furnace! As is, seller to do no repairs. Cash or rehab loan only. Any offers will be reviewed Sunday 11/14! Highest & best, no escalation clauses. [Home Energy Score = 6. HES Report at https://rpt.greenbuildingregistry.com/hes/OR10195897]

For open house information, contact Claire Widmark-Wright, Keller Williams Realty Professionals at 503-546-9955

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21333783)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mNxEb_0d2oYZlE00

16521 Nw Rossetta St, Portland, 97229

3 Beds 3 Baths | $554,950 | Single Family Attached | 1,677 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Public: Coveted opportunity in the fantastic Arbor Oaks community in Bethany - perfect family home w/ high end finishes & upgrades: s/s appliances, slab granite; fantastic pantry, hardwood floors, soft close cabinets, gas fireplace; built-ins. AC & 2 car garage. Quiet, cozy patio, front porch leisure, park & pool access. Walk to elementary school. Nike, Intel convenient. Open houses Sat 11/20 11-1 & Sun 11/21 10am-12pm.

For open house information, contact Tamiko Warren, eXp Realty, LLC at 888-814-9613

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21393860)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40nXh4_0d2oYZlE00

3753 Se Henry St, Portland, 97202

4 Beds 3 Baths | $965,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,647 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Dreamy, sprawling Cape Cod in sought-after, idyllic Eastmoreland sits off tree-lined street on o'sized lot w/carport & 2-car garage. Tons of charm/character! Entry w/open staircase to huge BRs up. Main floor BR; Grand piano-sized LR w/ bay window, frpl, hrdwds; kitchen w/island, mudroom area off side entrance; formal DR; high-ceiling 14x18 sunroom. Lower level: FR w/frpl; non-conforming 4th BR; laundry rm; bthrm: could make nice guest quarters. Lrg backyard w/deck. Near Reed College, Woodstock!! [Home Energy Score = 1. HES Report at https://rpt.greenbuildingregistry.com/hes/OR10195827]

For open house information, contact Dana McKillop, Windermere Realty Trust at 503-233-7777

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21469034)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LsAkX_0d2oYZlE00

12400 Sw 171St Ter Lt67, Beaverton, 97007

3 Beds 3 Baths | $579,950 | Townhouse | 1,917 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Under construction - Move-In December 2021! Model home open FRI 12-2pm + SAT/SUN 1-4pm. Visit 17205 SW Goldcrest first for access. *Masks Required* Luxury townhome on TRUE CORNER + FENCED YARD + HUGE GARAGE w/ driveway! Oversized windows, ducted heating/cooling, gas range, quartz, electric car charger, soft-close cabinets + more! Close to major employers. Stand-out Scholls Heights + Mountainside High Schools! Prop Tax TBD. 2-10 warranty. Final home supersedes all info. **Sample photos shown**

For open house information, contact Taya Mower, Keller Williams Sunset Corridor at 503-270-5700

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21155657)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Report

Take a look at these homes for sale in Portland

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Super cute bungalow on a quiet neighborhood street just minutes from Woodstock! Beautiful hardwoods throughout the main floor, many updates including kitchen and bathroom.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Report

Portland Report

Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy