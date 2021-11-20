Check out these homes on the Portland market now

(Portland, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Portland will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1215 Ne 79Th Ave, Portland, 97213 2 Beds 1 Bath | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 612 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This little cupcake is a great flip opportunity & awesome condo alternative! Open up the kitchen, create great studio space! Gut the bathroom + combine the two bedrooms to create awesome primary suite? Shop + garage are detached in back--great storage or make into ADU? Check new PDX zoning--buyer due diligence! 10x21 shop + 10x21 garage! 2015 Furnace! As is, seller to do no repairs. Cash or rehab loan only. Any offers will be reviewed Sunday 11/14! Highest & best, no escalation clauses. [Home Energy Score = 6. HES Report at https://rpt.greenbuildingregistry.com/hes/OR10195897]

16521 Nw Rossetta St, Portland, 97229 3 Beds 3 Baths | $554,950 | Single Family Attached | 1,677 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Public: Coveted opportunity in the fantastic Arbor Oaks community in Bethany - perfect family home w/ high end finishes & upgrades: s/s appliances, slab granite; fantastic pantry, hardwood floors, soft close cabinets, gas fireplace; built-ins. AC & 2 car garage. Quiet, cozy patio, front porch leisure, park & pool access. Walk to elementary school. Nike, Intel convenient. Open houses Sat 11/20 11-1 & Sun 11/21 10am-12pm.

3753 Se Henry St, Portland, 97202 4 Beds 3 Baths | $965,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,647 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Dreamy, sprawling Cape Cod in sought-after, idyllic Eastmoreland sits off tree-lined street on o'sized lot w/carport & 2-car garage. Tons of charm/character! Entry w/open staircase to huge BRs up. Main floor BR; Grand piano-sized LR w/ bay window, frpl, hrdwds; kitchen w/island, mudroom area off side entrance; formal DR; high-ceiling 14x18 sunroom. Lower level: FR w/frpl; non-conforming 4th BR; laundry rm; bthrm: could make nice guest quarters. Lrg backyard w/deck. Near Reed College, Woodstock!! [Home Energy Score = 1. HES Report at https://rpt.greenbuildingregistry.com/hes/OR10195827]

12400 Sw 171St Ter Lt67, Beaverton, 97007 3 Beds 3 Baths | $579,950 | Townhouse | 1,917 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Under construction - Move-In December 2021! Model home open FRI 12-2pm + SAT/SUN 1-4pm. Visit 17205 SW Goldcrest first for access. *Masks Required* Luxury townhome on TRUE CORNER + FENCED YARD + HUGE GARAGE w/ driveway! Oversized windows, ducted heating/cooling, gas range, quartz, electric car charger, soft-close cabinets + more! Close to major employers. Stand-out Scholls Heights + Mountainside High Schools! Prop Tax TBD. 2-10 warranty. Final home supersedes all info. **Sample photos shown**

