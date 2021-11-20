ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Take a look at these homes on the market in Manhattan

Manhattan Echo
Manhattan Echo
 4 days ago

(Manhattan, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Manhattan. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34wHEj_0d2oYYsV00

155 Prentiss Avenue, Bronx, 10465

2 Beds 1 Bath | $424,997 | Single Family Residence | 656 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Welcome To This Lovely Fully Renovated Two Bedroom Ranch! IN THIS PROPERTY EVERYTHING WAS FULLY RENOVATED!! NEW WINDOWS, NEW ELECTRIC STOVE,NEW FRIDGE, NEW WALL MICROWAVE, HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW DOORS, NEW ELECTRIC WATER TANK, NEW SIDINGS, NEW PLUMBING, NEW ELECTRIC, NEW BASEBOARDS, FULLY RENOVATED BATHROOM, FULLY RENOVATED KITCHEN- GRANITE COUNTER TOPS- AND BEAUTIFUL GRAY CABINETS. This Home Offers A DECK. GREAT SIZE BACKYARD , Dining Room, . Located In Throggs Neck, Near Schools, Shopping & Major Highways. Making This A Easy Commute To NYC. VIRTUAL VIDEO AVAILABLE- PUT ADDRESS ON YOUTUBE.

For open house information, contact Alex V. Baez, Besmatch Real Estate at 718-324-6060

Copyright © 2021 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-H6121281)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=347OCC_0d2oYYsV00

814 Tilden Street, Bronx, 10467

2 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Stock Cooperative | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Just imagine...owning your own, spacious, sunny, two bedroom Co-op on the first level of of 814 Tilden Street! This lovely unit has plenty of living space, closets and windows. Great for a first time purchaser. This well maintained building has a convenient laundry room, as well as a rentable storage unit. Easy access to everything....public transportation just minutes away. The #2, and #5 subway trains, East Gun Hill Rd buses, the BXM11 Express Bus. Metro North and Major Highways, are close by. 24 hour Cherry Valley Marketplace, and Rite Aid are around the corner. Easy Access to Bay Plaza Mall, hospitals like Montefiore, Albert Einstein and Jacobi Medical Center. And for entertainment, there's Yonkers Raceway and and Empire Casino, now the New MGM Casino, also nearby.

For open house information, contact Lisa R. Anderson, Keller Williams Realty NYC Grp at 718-697-6800

Copyright © 2021 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-H6126112)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GZyUM_0d2oYYsV00

1080 Warburton Avenue, Yonkers, 10701

1 Bed 1 Bath | $210,000 | Stock Cooperative | 930 Square Feet | Built in 1920

1080 Warburton, apartment 4G is an elegant and beautifully maintained pre-war coop that will delight you from the moment you step into its light filled rooms. This spacious 1 bedroom unit has been meticulously maintained and updated throughout. Upon entering you will be delighted with a large entry hall closet and two additional closets running down the hallway. The generous sized master bedroom will accommodate king size furniture and has a ceiling fan and two large built in closets. The entire unit has beautifully refinished hardwood floors and the walls have been freshly painted. The eat-in kitchen has new countertops and cabinets with under cabinet lighting. The unit has recessed lighting on dimmers in all rooms. Across the street you can find steps leading to the Metro north Greystone Station which gets you to the heart of Manhattan in 35 minutes. The building is pet friendly, has a private workout facility, common laundry and storage lockers for a small fee. This lovely building is surrounded by nearby parks and is situated just across the street from the Hudson River. Make an appointment to see it today!

For open house information, contact Debra Westbrook, Coldwell Banker Realty at 914-693-5476

Copyright © 2021 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-H6148845)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a6bUi_0d2oYYsV00

168-07 19Th Avenue, Whitestone, 11357

2 Beds 1 Bath | $369,999 | Stock Cooperative | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Rare For Sale Excellent Condition Lower Two Bedroom Size 5(800 Square Footage) Clearview Coop Located In The Most Desirable,Private And Parklike Cul De Sac Location In The Entire Clearview Development, That Is So Private & Very Convenient To Everything,New Eat In Kitchen, With Island,Washer& Dryer In The Unit,Dishwasher Updated Circuit Electric Breaker,New Bathroom With StandUp Shower,LivingRoom,DiningArea All On Hardwood Floors Througout,Several Closet, Larger Bedroom Has California Closet System,Free Public Basement Storage,Parking Spot& Garage Available,Walk To Shopping,Dining,School,NYC Local &Express Bus,Whitestone District 25 Schools, Beach Rights

For open house information, contact Alfred C Baione, New York Residential R E at 917-921-9108

Copyright © 2021 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-3340908)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Manhattan Echo

These houses are for sale in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Manhattan area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
MANHATTAN, NY
Manhattan Echo

Top condo units for sale in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Manhattan condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Real Estate
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Business
Manhattan Echo

Manhattan Echo

Manhattan, NY
3K+
Followers
983
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

With Manhattan Echo, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy