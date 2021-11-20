Take a look at these homes on the market in Manhattan

(Manhattan, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Manhattan. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

155 Prentiss Avenue, Bronx, 10465 2 Beds 1 Bath | $424,997 | Single Family Residence | 656 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Welcome To This Lovely Fully Renovated Two Bedroom Ranch! IN THIS PROPERTY EVERYTHING WAS FULLY RENOVATED!! NEW WINDOWS, NEW ELECTRIC STOVE,NEW FRIDGE, NEW WALL MICROWAVE, HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW DOORS, NEW ELECTRIC WATER TANK, NEW SIDINGS, NEW PLUMBING, NEW ELECTRIC, NEW BASEBOARDS, FULLY RENOVATED BATHROOM, FULLY RENOVATED KITCHEN- GRANITE COUNTER TOPS- AND BEAUTIFUL GRAY CABINETS. This Home Offers A DECK. GREAT SIZE BACKYARD , Dining Room, . Located In Throggs Neck, Near Schools, Shopping & Major Highways. Making This A Easy Commute To NYC. VIRTUAL VIDEO AVAILABLE- PUT ADDRESS ON YOUTUBE.

814 Tilden Street, Bronx, 10467 2 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Stock Cooperative | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Just imagine...owning your own, spacious, sunny, two bedroom Co-op on the first level of of 814 Tilden Street! This lovely unit has plenty of living space, closets and windows. Great for a first time purchaser. This well maintained building has a convenient laundry room, as well as a rentable storage unit. Easy access to everything....public transportation just minutes away. The #2, and #5 subway trains, East Gun Hill Rd buses, the BXM11 Express Bus. Metro North and Major Highways, are close by. 24 hour Cherry Valley Marketplace, and Rite Aid are around the corner. Easy Access to Bay Plaza Mall, hospitals like Montefiore, Albert Einstein and Jacobi Medical Center. And for entertainment, there's Yonkers Raceway and and Empire Casino, now the New MGM Casino, also nearby.

1080 Warburton Avenue, Yonkers, 10701 1 Bed 1 Bath | $210,000 | Stock Cooperative | 930 Square Feet | Built in 1920

1080 Warburton, apartment 4G is an elegant and beautifully maintained pre-war coop that will delight you from the moment you step into its light filled rooms. This spacious 1 bedroom unit has been meticulously maintained and updated throughout. Upon entering you will be delighted with a large entry hall closet and two additional closets running down the hallway. The generous sized master bedroom will accommodate king size furniture and has a ceiling fan and two large built in closets. The entire unit has beautifully refinished hardwood floors and the walls have been freshly painted. The eat-in kitchen has new countertops and cabinets with under cabinet lighting. The unit has recessed lighting on dimmers in all rooms. Across the street you can find steps leading to the Metro north Greystone Station which gets you to the heart of Manhattan in 35 minutes. The building is pet friendly, has a private workout facility, common laundry and storage lockers for a small fee. This lovely building is surrounded by nearby parks and is situated just across the street from the Hudson River. Make an appointment to see it today!

168-07 19Th Avenue, Whitestone, 11357 2 Beds 1 Bath | $369,999 | Stock Cooperative | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Rare For Sale Excellent Condition Lower Two Bedroom Size 5(800 Square Footage) Clearview Coop Located In The Most Desirable,Private And Parklike Cul De Sac Location In The Entire Clearview Development, That Is So Private & Very Convenient To Everything,New Eat In Kitchen, With Island,Washer& Dryer In The Unit,Dishwasher Updated Circuit Electric Breaker,New Bathroom With StandUp Shower,LivingRoom,DiningArea All On Hardwood Floors Througout,Several Closet, Larger Bedroom Has California Closet System,Free Public Basement Storage,Parking Spot& Garage Available,Walk To Shopping,Dining,School,NYC Local &Express Bus,Whitestone District 25 Schools, Beach Rights

