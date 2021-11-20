Check out these homes for sale in Pleasanton now

(Pleasanton, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Pleasanton. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1787 Carnation Cir, Livermore, 94551 2 Beds 1 Bath | $725,000 | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Jennifer Malakoff - 925-525-3456 - Cute, Cozy Carnation! Don't miss this sharp, sophisticated, charming duet with lots of light and delightful upgrades! Enjoy dual pane windows throughout including a beautiful bay window in the sunny dining area. The Living room has a fireplace, fantastic views of the private yard w/patio, and a skylight perfectly positioned in the vaulted ceiling. Located on a corner lot, this duet is perfectly positioned to maximize efficient use of space, privacy, and utility of its very functional floorplan. Open Thursday 10am-1pm, Saturday 11/13 1-4pm, and Sunday 11/14 1-4pm.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Malakoff, Keller Williams Tri-Valley at 925-397-4200

39916 Lindsay Mcdermott Ln, Fremont, 94538 2 Beds 2 Baths | $598,999 | Condominium | 948 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Lisa Chavez - Agt: 707-2545971 - This condo has been freshly painted with a beautifully remodeled kitchen and downstairs bathroom. The downstairs has newer laminate flooring and a wood burning fireplace for cozy rainy nights. Right off the remodeled kitchen is a patio for evening BBQ's and family dinners. Upstairs features two bedrooms and a bathroom with a separate sink area in primary bedroom. Attached garage plus an allocated car bay, internal washer and dryer, ample storage & easy access to major freeways. The location is perfect as it is nestled in a charming pocket of Fremont with every convenience you could wish for very close by!HOA covers all exterior of condo and water/garbage.

For open house information, contact Lisa Chavez, Exp Realty of California Inc. at 888-584-9427

312 Riviera Dr, Union City, 94587 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,744 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Anita Dosanjh - 510-209-7666 - Completely remodeled turn-key home nestled in a serene well-established community of 7 Hills. Home features a grand Gourmet chef's kitchen, white modern cabinetry, stainless steal appliances, gas range, breakfast bar, large island, laminate floors throughout, New dual zone A/C & heat, water heater, new roof, recessed lighting. Large laundry room with cabinets, beautiful deck and low maintenance yard. Minutes to BART, shopping, Arroyo Park, Gurdwara, Temples, Niles, Mission Hills, I-880, I-680, & Sunol.

For open house information, contact Anita Dosanjh, Re/Max Accord at 510-739-4000

580 Rhea Way, Livermore, 94550 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,999,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,332 Square Feet | Built in 1987

John Boehrer - 925-640-7474 - One of a kind, 3,332 sq ft custom home in South Livermore is a must see! The majestic, two story beauty is complete with a stately marble entry, full bedroom and bathroom downstairs and a flowing living room and dining room which are perfect for entertaining. The attractive kitchen, remodeled in 2020, is equipped with alpine granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ceramic tile flooring. The large family room boasts vaulted ceilings, a built in wet bar, and remote controlled gas fire place. The master bedroom suite is exceptional with its abundance of natural light, roomy lounge area and updated master bathroom. Sitting on an incredible nearly 1/2 acre lot, the professionally landscaped backyard is sure to impress. This "park like" setting comes complete with pool & spa, pool house, built in BBQ, paved walking paths and so much more! --- Open House Sat & Sun 1-4pm

For open house information, contact John Boehrer, Re/Max Accord at 925-447-9000