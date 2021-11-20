Top homes for sale in Fort Worth

(Fort Worth, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Fort Worth. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

632 Ridgewater Trail, Fort Worth, 76131 4 Beds 4 Baths | $489,875 | Single Family Residence | 3,291 Square Feet | Built in 2022

New build from Bloomfield Homes, est. complete Mar 2022! Open-concept floor plan with Formal Study, Formal Dining, Game room & Media Room. 3 bdrms downstairs and private bed & bath upstairs. Wood-look Tile from Rotunda entry to back door in main living areas; Upgraded carpet w half-inch pad in bdrms & upstairs. Deluxe Kitchen is a chef's dream with built-in SS appliances, plenty of counter & cabinet space, walk-in pantry, plus accent tiling! Huge Owner's Suite w 5-piece ensuite and accent tile at glass-enclosed shower w seat. Large Game room flex space has Tech Center & window seat. Oversized, covered rear patio, stained fence, fully landscaped. Right around the corner from community club house & pool!

For open house information, contact Marsha Ashlock, Classic Property Management at 817-640-2064

9700 Dominion Drive, Fort Worth, 76131 3 Beds 3 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,462 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Built in 2014, this Fort Worth two-story home offers a patio, granite countertops, and a two-car garage. This home has been virtually staged to illustrate its potential.

For open house information, contact Feras Rachid, Opendoor Brokerage, LLC at 214-378-3667

7628 Castillo Road, Fort Worth, 76112 3 Beds 2 Baths | $247,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,385 Square Feet | Built in 1974

3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage. Fresh paint through out the house. Kitchen upgraded with new cabinets, countertops and appliances. Both bathroom are updated as well. A must see!

For open house information, contact Teresa Tran, Universal Realty. Inc at 972-369-5194

5628 Valley Meadow Drive, Arlington, 76016 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,659 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Ready for your Family! Nicely maintained 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is cozy, open and bright, lots of windows throughout for plenty of natural light. A large living area that is the heart of the home. A nice front dining room that can be used as flex space or used as an office. Great neighborhood with sought-after schools, large back yard and covered patio for that cozy at-home feel. Homeowner prefers to sell in as-is condition.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Viner, Redfin Corporation at 817-783-4605