ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Top homes for sale in Fort Worth

Tarrant County Today
Tarrant County Today
 4 days ago

(Fort Worth, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Fort Worth. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QhQeR_0d2oYW7300

632 Ridgewater Trail, Fort Worth, 76131

4 Beds 4 Baths | $489,875 | Single Family Residence | 3,291 Square Feet | Built in 2022

New build from Bloomfield Homes, est. complete Mar 2022! Open-concept floor plan with Formal Study, Formal Dining, Game room & Media Room. 3 bdrms downstairs and private bed & bath upstairs. Wood-look Tile from Rotunda entry to back door in main living areas; Upgraded carpet w half-inch pad in bdrms & upstairs. Deluxe Kitchen is a chef's dream with built-in SS appliances, plenty of counter & cabinet space, walk-in pantry, plus accent tiling! Huge Owner's Suite w 5-piece ensuite and accent tile at glass-enclosed shower w seat. Large Game room flex space has Tech Center & window seat. Oversized, covered rear patio, stained fence, fully landscaped. Right around the corner from community club house & pool!

For open house information, contact Marsha Ashlock, Classic Property Management at 817-640-2064

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14699575)

See more property details

9700 Dominion Drive, Fort Worth, 76131

3 Beds 3 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,462 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Built in 2014, this Fort Worth two-story home offers a patio, granite countertops, and a two-car garage. This home has been virtually staged to illustrate its potential.

For open house information, contact Feras Rachid, Opendoor Brokerage, LLC at 214-378-3667

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14684931)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NJeRZ_0d2oYW7300

7628 Castillo Road, Fort Worth, 76112

3 Beds 2 Baths | $247,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,385 Square Feet | Built in 1974

3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage. Fresh paint through out the house. Kitchen upgraded with new cabinets, countertops and appliances. Both bathroom are updated as well. A must see!

For open house information, contact Teresa Tran, Universal Realty. Inc at 972-369-5194

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14687502)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dZcy9_0d2oYW7300

5628 Valley Meadow Drive, Arlington, 76016

3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,659 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Ready for your Family! Nicely maintained 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is cozy, open and bright, lots of windows throughout for plenty of natural light. A large living area that is the heart of the home. A nice front dining room that can be used as flex space or used as an office. Great neighborhood with sought-after schools, large back yard and covered patio for that cozy at-home feel. Homeowner prefers to sell in as-is condition.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Viner, Redfin Corporation at 817-783-4605

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14697758)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Fort Worth, TX
Business
Fort Worth, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Fort Worth, TX
Tarrant County Today

Tarrant County Today

Fort Worth, TX
2K+
Followers
835
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Fort Worth and all of Tarrant County, including local politics, events, arts, culture and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy