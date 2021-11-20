Take a look at these homes on the Walnut Creek market now

(Walnut Creek, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Walnut Creek. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

846 Tampico, Walnut Creek, 94598 3 Beds 3 Baths | $989,000 | Townhouse | 1,784 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Kelley Krock - Agt: 925-580-7816 - Imagine living in this move-in ready home located just a short distance from downtown Walnut Creek, John Muir Hospital and BART. End-unit w/ new dual pane windows and soaring vaulted ceilings and a very hip vibe, plus a large rear patio with custom built deck. No neighbors on one side for privacy and single-family feel. Over $100K in upgrades including: flawless marble floors in common areas; dual pane windows; new baseboards; custom water feature in the entryway, gorgeous fireplace in the family room; updated, BRAND NEW kitchen w/stainless appliances, quartz counter tops/subway backsplash, & built-in microwave; updated baths w/tile floors and newer vanities; new HVAC; Water heater; upgraded lighting; and more. Sparkling community pool, yard and exterior maintenance/water included in the HOA ...just a short distance from Downtown Walnut Creek! Won't last!

For open house information, contact Kelley Krock, Redfin at 877-973-3346

641 Garden Creek Pl, Danville, 94526 3 Beds 3 Baths | $899,900 | Townhouse | 1,357 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Karrie Camezon - Agt: 925-8721003 - Wonderful townhome in Westside Danville! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom end unit is located in desirable Garden Creek and features 3 skylights, beautiful bamboo flooring throughout the downstairs, wood burning fireplace in LR., dual pane windows, crown molding, recessed lighting. Stainless steel kitchen has granite counters, tiled backsplash, comfy cork floors and decorative tin ceiling. 2 private patios. Rear patio has been expanded and features a relaxing fountain for a great place to entertain. All appliances included. Top Rated SRVUSD Schools. Just a short walk to San Ramon Valley High School, Iron Horse Trail, Trader Joe's, Starbucks, and Danville's wonderful restaurants and boutique shopping. Convenient access to freeways and public transportation for an easy commute.

For open house information, contact Karrie Camezon, Camezon Real Estate Services at 925-872-1003

1274 79Th Ave, Oakland, 94621 0 Bed 0 Bath | $845,000 | Triplex | 2,142 Square Feet | Built in 1918

Iztaccuauhtl H Gonzalez - Agt: 925-439-2800 - Great investment opportunity. Close to OAK International Airport, freeways 880 and 580, Oakland Coliseum, Oakland Zoo and Mills College.

For open house information, contact Iztaccuauhtl Gonzalez, Anahuak Realty And Loans at 925-439-2800

408 48Th, Oakland, 94609 0 Bed 0 Bath | $1,699,000 | Duplex | 2,483 Square Feet | Built in 1908

Daniel M Winkler - 510-421-4528 - Built in 1908 & remodeled, this is a fabulous Temescal Dist. Duplex! Perfectly located on a quiet block, close to the vibrant Telegraph Avenue shops/restaurants. Lovingly maintained by current owners since 1980, it's simply a Beauty! Apprx. 2,483 Sq.Ft. of living area. Upstairs unit has an entry foyer, a lovely LR, formal DR w/original fireplace, built-ins & wood moldings. 3 spacious BRs, 1 remodeled BA w/marble tile/dual vanities. Updated eat-in kitchen w/sleek granite countertops/newer appliances. Laundry room & a deck off the kitchen. Direct access to a serene, big, landscaped backyard/garden for the exclusive use of this unit. Upstairs will be delivered vacant at close of escrow. The downstairs unit has been beautifully upgraded & consists of 3 BRs, 2 BAs w/direct access to a serene garden, for the exclusive use of this unit. Apprx. 5,338 Sq.Ft. lot! Close to the MacArthur BART, Dwtn Oakland, Berkeley & Emeryville. Easy access to freeways & transportation. 94 Walk score, 93 Bike

For open house information, contact Daniel Winkler, WINKLER REAL ESTATE GROUP at 510-528-2200