On the hunt for a home in Bronx? These houses are on the market

2920 Baisley Avenue, Bronx, 10461 3 Beds 2 Baths | $559,000 | Townhouse | 1,638 Square Feet | Built in 1950

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Brick Row Home with walkout ground level unit. Property has a great flow with a tranquil deck and pool. Well maintained with new bathroom upstairs. Close to shopping, Local and Manhattan Express Bus, Restaurants and Supermarkets. Call today for a private showing.

5509-5511 Madison St, West New York, 07093 2 Beds 1 Bath | $343,500 | Condominium | 955 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome HOME! This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath condominium features a large open floor plan, custom kitchen, granite countertops, hardwood floors, washer/dryer, 1 deeded parking spot AND a 525SF private terrace! This home is spacious, bright and located in a prime West New York,NJ location just 2 blocks to Manhattan transportation, shops and cafes! Inquire today for a private showing.

1 Elm Street, Tuckahoe, 10707 3 Beds 1 Bath | $524,000 | Condominium | 1,189 Square Feet | Built in 1929

Welcome to this commuters dream! One block away from the Tuckahoe Metro North Train Station. MOVE-IN CONDITION. This coveted 3 bedroom unit (only 2 in the complex) is bright and cheerful with lots of sunshine beaming through the oversized windows. This unit is located in the back portion of the complex and offers privacy and solace. Freshly painted and refinished Oak floors throughout (2021). Spacious living area with lots of closet space. ONE PET per unit (see condo handbook). NO FEE PARKING (currently 1 unassigned space) and NO FEE Residential common laundry - included in HOA. Camera Intercom system and ADA ramp accessible building. Convenient to shops, restaurants, fitness centers.....Enjoy Bicycle Sundays on the Bronx River Parkway and biking, walking, and jogging on the Pathway all year long. Annual Resident Membership to Lake Isle Country Club offers pools, tennis, and golf and available (fee). The taxes listed do not reflect STAR deduction of $1,436.70.

300 Gorge Rd, Cliffside Park, 07010 3 Beds 3 Baths | $555,000 | Townhouse | 2,345 Square Feet | Built in None

Spacious townhouse in a beautiful Mediterranean styled complex, perched above Edgewater across the River from NY. The complex amenities are: outdoor pool, a fitness center & gated entrance. This huge end unit has 3 levels of plush living. Open floor plan on the main level. The living room has a wood burning fireplace for cozy evenings. A spacious deck for much needed outdoor space that includes an outdoor storage room. The Kitchen, Dining room and Living room provide an airy, roomy, open floor plan with surround sound speakers. The lower level includes a finished 2 car garage with lots of storage space, a family room which leads to a private Zen patio. The master bedroom is captivating; with 2 large closets and a beautifully renovated master bath. The other bedrooms have organized closets and have tons of natural light. This townhome is a perfect place to call home, just in time to lounge at the pool. Very close to Edgewater, the Ferry and bus to Manhattan. Pet friendly complex.

