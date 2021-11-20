Take a look at these homes on the Philadelphia market now

(Philadelphia, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Philadelphia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Bridgeboro Road, Moorestown, 08057 3 Beds 2 Baths | $N,one | Single Family Residence | 1,905 Square Feet | Built in None

The Azalea by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction, ranch home plan featuring 2,015 square feet of living space, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2-car garage. You will love coming home to the Azalea! The large foyer of the Azalea welcomes you in with two spacious bedrooms and a full bath off to one side. The foyer draws you into the rear of the home and opens to a bright, open concept living space. The spacious kitchen highlights an incredible, oversized island which overlooks a breakfast area, formal dining room and living room. Tucked off the living room is the owners suite, a true retreat, highlighting a large walk-in closet and luxurious bathroom. An optional loft is offered on the Azalea plan that features an additional full bedroom & bathroom, the perfect space for any guests staying with you to retreat to!

309 Cleveland Ave, Riverside, 08075 3 Beds 1 Bath | $174,900 | Condominium | 1,271 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Welcome to this well maintained twin home located on a quiet street. Home features covered front porch, great room with high ceilings and filled with natural light, formal dining room, large eat in kitchen, 3 oversized bedrooms, updated bath, full basement and large yard with shed. Walk to the train station and minutes to Philadelphia or Trenton

8007 Bingham Street, Philadelphia, 19111 3 Beds 2 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to 8007 Bingham Street. (Address on property is 8005) This brick Colonial has been lovingly cared for by longtime owner. First floor offers a living room with a brick fireplace, dining room and kitchen. Powder room/laundry area is also on this main level which makes life much easier! Second floor has three spacious bedrooms bedrooms and hall bath. Basement is unfinished but can be easily finished for additional living space. There is a one car attached garage, shared driveway. Yard is large and fenced. Home is in need of updating/TLC. Being sold in As Is Condition.

701 Coopertown Road, Delanco, 08075 2 Beds 2 Baths | $378,490 | Single Family Residence | 1,865 Square Feet | Built in None

The Clifton by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction, ranch home plan featuring 1,865 square feet of living space, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2-car garage. With a roomy and flexible floor plan, the Clifton is just as inviting as it is functional! The foyer welcomes you in past a large bedroom, full bath and flex room, you decide how this space functions! The kitchen has plenty of counter space and a large modern island thats perfect for prep work, dining and entertaining guests. The kitchen opens to the spacious, open great room to be used however best fits your needs and lifestyle. Tucked behind the kitchen is the owners suite which features a luxurious bathroom and two large walk-in closets, storage will not be an issue! In addition, enjoy our All-in Pricing with upgraded cabinetry, granite/quartz countertops, upgraded flooring, and ceramic bathrooms all included in the price of the home!In accordance with 5:26:10.3- The purpose of this advertising is to solicit nonbinding reservations. The nonbinding reservation is not a contract and may be cancelled by the prospective purchaser at any time, without cause. Any money paid to the developer shall be refunded to the prospective purchaser upon request and cancellation of the nonbinding reservation.

