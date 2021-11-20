ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Check out these homes on the Brooklyn market now

Brooklyn Beat
Brooklyn Beat
 4 days ago

(Brooklyn, NY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Brooklyn. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XeXcm_0d2oYNPk00

18 Caroline St, Staten Island, 10310

4 Beds 4 Baths | $522,000 | Townhouse | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 2003

2 Family Semi-attached Townhome, 4 total bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout, large master bedroom with his/her closets. 3 Car driveway. Side entrance 1bedroom apartment with separate utilities. Full 800 sqft unfinished basement with separate entrance. 10 mins from Staten Island Ferry. Close to transportation, restaurants, shopping, banks etc.

For open house information, contact Malcolm Ford, DIVERSE ESTATES MANAGEMENT LLC at 718-799-9100

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10572590)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i4MFW_0d2oYNPk00

911 Willow Ave, Hoboken, 07030

2 Beds 2 Baths | $798,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,295 Square Feet | Built in None

Need parking, have pets, like to grill? - this is what you have been waiting for! This stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with a private patio located in the beautiful city of Hoboken now includes deeded parking. There is an open floor plan with a private entrance, high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, crown moldings, a washer/dryer, new mini-split AC, and direct in-unit access to the common storage basement. The updated kitchen contains stainless steel appliances and is open to the living and dining areas. The master bedroom is spacious with custom closets and an attached full bathroom. The 2nd bedroom includes a wall of storage shelves in addition to a large closet. There is tons of storage space throughout all with custom interior lighting. The private patio area is perfect for your pets with pet friendly K-9 grass with space for a grill or fire pit. Deeded, indoor garage parking included in nearby building. Situated close to parks, shops, restaurants and transportation to NYC. Unit has never gotten water during storms. A must see property!

For open house information, contact ELIZABETH RAKELA, KELLER WILLIAMS CITY LIFE REALTY at 201-659-8600

Copyright © 2021 Hudson County Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCMLSNJ-210024829)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cmk7y_0d2oYNPk00

2000 Linwood Ave, Fort Lee, 07024

1 Bed 1 Bath | $306,000 | Condominium | 848 Square Feet | Built in None

Low Taxes! Rarely available Renovated large one bedroom condo with den/office. Large private terrace overlooking the park. Newly refinished wood floors throughout with an open kitchen to living layout. Brand new appliances and all new electric wiring and outlets. All walls and ceiling seal coated. Gut renovated bathroom with modern hardware and custom wood doors throughout. Huge walk in closet with recessed lighting. 24/7 concierge with camera surveillance throughout, children's play room, community room, playground, basketball court, and on site management. Convenient location with one floor walkup. Across from Constitution Park and NYC bus stop; free shuttle for Columbia/Presbyterian employees. Minutes away from GWB and to downtown Fort Lee with its many amenities, restaurants, and nightlife. Indoor Parking included. Outdoor pool and gym is a separate membership.

For open house information, contact DAVID KWON, GROUP TWENTY SIX LLC at 201-969-2626

Copyright © 2021 Hudson County Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCMLSNJ-210021866)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ua22V_0d2oYNPk00

8515 120Th St, Kew Gardens, 11415

2 Beds 2 Baths | $689,000 | Condominium | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in None

5 Year young spacious 1000sf 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Condo Available In the Serene neighborhood of Kew Gardens. The building offers many amenities e.g Gym room, storage, secured parking, common room for parties, secuirty cameras, garden, etc. Granite kitchen w. all stainless appliances, Dining area, Spacious living room, 2 large bedrooms w. double size closets, hardwdood floors, in wall heating / cooling units. Low common charges and 10 year tax abatement left! asking 699k

For open house information, contact Raymond Ng, MOMENTUM REAL ESTATE LLC at 718-382-0005

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10978072)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Brooklyn Beat

Single-family homes for sale in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) Looking for a house in Brooklyn? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Beat

Top condo units for sale in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Brooklyn’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn, NY
4K+
Followers
942
Post
798K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brooklyn Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy