Check out these homes on the Brooklyn market now

(Brooklyn, NY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Brooklyn. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

18 Caroline St, Staten Island, 10310 4 Beds 4 Baths | $522,000 | Townhouse | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 2003

2 Family Semi-attached Townhome, 4 total bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout, large master bedroom with his/her closets. 3 Car driveway. Side entrance 1bedroom apartment with separate utilities. Full 800 sqft unfinished basement with separate entrance. 10 mins from Staten Island Ferry. Close to transportation, restaurants, shopping, banks etc.

For open house information, contact Malcolm Ford, DIVERSE ESTATES MANAGEMENT LLC at 718-799-9100

911 Willow Ave, Hoboken, 07030 2 Beds 2 Baths | $798,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,295 Square Feet | Built in None

Need parking, have pets, like to grill? - this is what you have been waiting for! This stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with a private patio located in the beautiful city of Hoboken now includes deeded parking. There is an open floor plan with a private entrance, high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, crown moldings, a washer/dryer, new mini-split AC, and direct in-unit access to the common storage basement. The updated kitchen contains stainless steel appliances and is open to the living and dining areas. The master bedroom is spacious with custom closets and an attached full bathroom. The 2nd bedroom includes a wall of storage shelves in addition to a large closet. There is tons of storage space throughout all with custom interior lighting. The private patio area is perfect for your pets with pet friendly K-9 grass with space for a grill or fire pit. Deeded, indoor garage parking included in nearby building. Situated close to parks, shops, restaurants and transportation to NYC. Unit has never gotten water during storms. A must see property!

For open house information, contact ELIZABETH RAKELA, KELLER WILLIAMS CITY LIFE REALTY at 201-659-8600

2000 Linwood Ave, Fort Lee, 07024 1 Bed 1 Bath | $306,000 | Condominium | 848 Square Feet | Built in None

Low Taxes! Rarely available Renovated large one bedroom condo with den/office. Large private terrace overlooking the park. Newly refinished wood floors throughout with an open kitchen to living layout. Brand new appliances and all new electric wiring and outlets. All walls and ceiling seal coated. Gut renovated bathroom with modern hardware and custom wood doors throughout. Huge walk in closet with recessed lighting. 24/7 concierge with camera surveillance throughout, children's play room, community room, playground, basketball court, and on site management. Convenient location with one floor walkup. Across from Constitution Park and NYC bus stop; free shuttle for Columbia/Presbyterian employees. Minutes away from GWB and to downtown Fort Lee with its many amenities, restaurants, and nightlife. Indoor Parking included. Outdoor pool and gym is a separate membership.

For open house information, contact DAVID KWON, GROUP TWENTY SIX LLC at 201-969-2626

8515 120Th St, Kew Gardens, 11415 2 Beds 2 Baths | $689,000 | Condominium | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in None

5 Year young spacious 1000sf 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Condo Available In the Serene neighborhood of Kew Gardens. The building offers many amenities e.g Gym room, storage, secured parking, common room for parties, secuirty cameras, garden, etc. Granite kitchen w. all stainless appliances, Dining area, Spacious living room, 2 large bedrooms w. double size closets, hardwdood floors, in wall heating / cooling units. Low common charges and 10 year tax abatement left! asking 699k

For open house information, contact Raymond Ng, MOMENTUM REAL ESTATE LLC at 718-382-0005