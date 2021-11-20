Take a look at these homes on the Fairfield market now

(Fairfield, CT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fairfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4 Kellee Drive, Norwalk, 06854 4 Beds 2 Baths | $489,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Well maintained Raised ranch home on cul de sac street offering 3 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Home offers vaulted ceilings on the main floor, hardwood floors in living room and dining area. Beautiful large deck perfect for entertaining. Plenty of parking on the paved driveway, plus an additional 1 car attached garage. Lower level currently set up as an in-law with a temporary wall separating family room and bonus room, large brick fireplace in lower level. Home being sold as is.

For open house information, contact Ed Villeda, William Pitt Sotheby's Int'l at 203-968-1500

208 Harding Avenue, Stratford, 06615 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 999 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Nice comfortable ranch awaits! fresh paint , new flooring and kitchen cabinets ,updated roof and new hot water heater just installed too ! Lots of space waiting to be finished in lower level also. 16 x 16 deck off kitchen waiting for your table and grill. All neatly placed om easy to maintain lot . Owned by same family for many years is now ready for your memories to be made! Make your appointment today before its gone! (Estate has done some nice updates .Sold as is . May be subject to probate. Property will require flood insurance )

For open house information, contact Mary Amenda, William Pitt Sotheby's Int'l at 203-255-9900

69 Old Dike Road, Trumbull, 06611 5 Beds 4 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,373 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Welcome to this sun-filled contemporary ranch! Settled on an acre of land off the main road, this is a rare gem. 4 bedrooms, 2 and a half bath in the main house and an additional bedroom and full bath in the in-law/ au pair/ guest apartment that has a separate entrance or can be accessed from inside. In-law has been previously rented, could be a potential source of income or simply part of this spacious home. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, 2 living rooms, dining room, spacious eat in kitchen, and half bath are on the first floor. Second floor features 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master bedroom has a living/ sitting room attached and bathroom that has a sauna room and steam shower. Lots of wide, floor to ceiling windows and skylights make this home extra sunny and bright. In-law apt has a bedroom, large living room, bathroom and a kitchen, the owner is replacing the kitchen counters with new ones and granite top by next week. Large deck leads to a porch that can be turned to a 3 or 4 season porch or simply a sunroom. Built-in speaker system, first floor. Roof is less than 2 years old. Boiler less than a year old. A couple of minutes to route 8, extremely convenient location. Walk to Pinewood Lake, deeded lake rights. 2 car garage, and plenty of off-street parking. Too much to list, come see for yourself!

For open house information, contact Hala Metwally, US Asset Realty at 800-913-1936

26 Tamarac Road, Westport, 06880 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,724 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Something to write home about! Quintessential residence nestled in coveted Westport neighborhood, renovated & expanded to delight. Charming bluestone Belgium block lined walkway & covered porch welcome you to this unforgettable home. Open & airy spaces w/tons of oversized windows are the hallmark of the main flr, creating sunfilled rms thru-out: warm & inviting LR w/FPLC, custom mantle & built-in cabinetry, elegant DR w/alluring lighting fixtures, office w/custom built-ins, spacious chefs EIK w/wood cabinetry, blk granite counters, tons of storage,2 tiered Isle, wetbar w/large wine cooler & new SS appliances(Bosch fridge, Miele DW, Thermador double ovens, 5 burner gas cooktp w/hood). Nicely appointed powder rm, large coat closet & laundry. Primary BR w/sitting area, tray ceiling w/fan, custom WIC & sumptuous en-suite stone bathrm w/radiant heated flrs, steam shower, rich wood vanity w/SS double sink basins, marble counter & decorative tile backsplash. 2 guest BR’s w/wall 2 wall custom closets, Berber carpets & pristine full guest bath. LL provides 2 addtl finished bonus spaces to use as you choose, both refreshed w/luxury vinyl plank flrs + addtl storage areas. Majestic yard w/bluestone patio dotted w/perineal plantings, lush lawn & line of mature arborvitaes create sublime private oasis. Irrigation system, generator, attached garage & smart home features. Idyllic intown location, close to quaint shops, beach & all town amenities. Everything you want & all you’ll ever need.

For open house information, contact Joel D Krawitz, William Pitt Sotheby's Int'l at 203-227-1246