Check out these homes for sale in Baltimore now

(Baltimore, MD) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Baltimore will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1914 Heathfield Road, Baltimore, 21239 3 Beds 1 Bath | $197,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Here's your chance to snag an address in the sought after Perring-Loch neighborhood! Just minutes from Baltimore County, this wonderfully maintained townhome has so much charm! It boasts beautiful hardwood floors, two FULL bathrooms, and a large attic space that can be used as a bedroom or bonus loft space. The fully finished basement has plenty of storage and lots of room for entertaining. Schedule an appointment now! Your Home Sweet Home awaits! Property being sold AS-IS!!

3418 Kimble Road, Baltimore, 21244 4 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,683 Square Feet | Built in 1954

ESTATE SALE! This 4BD/2BA Cape Cod is ready for you to bring your imagination to life, with a little work you can make this your dream home! The main level has wood floors, an eat-in kitchen, a separate dining room, a laundry room, and 2 full baths. The upper level has 2 bedrooms with vinyl flooring. A large fenced-in backyard is great for entertaining. Sold "AS IS"

1701 Linden Avenue, Baltimore, 21217 2 Beds 1 Bath | $1,400 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1885

Here's your opportunity to live in the historic Bolton Hill community. This building and apartment are full of notable charm. There's a nice touch of the old and new. The unit features built ins, high ceilings, claw foot soaking tub, and large windows that pour in tons of natural light. Updates include new flooring throughout. Kitchen has unique cooper countertops, pot filler faucet over the gas stove, and glass subway tiles for the backsplash. Extra savings HEAT and WATER are INCLUDED in the rent! Coin operated laundry in the building. Close to transportation, MICA, University of Baltimore, Penn Station, MARC train, I83, and downtown.

6915 Homeway, Baltimore, 21222 2 Beds 1 Bath | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 768 Square Feet | Built in 1929

Don't miss this amazing opportunity to own this renovated rancher home in Lorraine Park. Upon entry, you will be welcome with spacious room sizes, fresh paint, new floors and carpets. Home boasts a formal living room and dining area with arch doorway, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new countertops. two bedrooms, and an upgraded full bathroom. The exterior showcases a large deck, which is is great for outdoor fun, and a parking pad. Conveniently located near schools, restaurants and shopping center.

