Check out these Dallas homes on the market

(Dallas, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dallas will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2551 Wilton Avenue, Dallas, 75211 4 Beds 2 Baths | $308,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,770 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Best Price Per SqFt in the highly sought-after area of Oak Cliff! This beautiful, 4 Bed, 2 Full Bath, 1,770 SqFt. home is perfectly situated on a very private oversized corner lot. Brand New upscale appliances. Completely remodeled kitchen and Master Bath. The oversized 1-car garage is located in the back and could potentially be converted into a studio apartment and used as a rental property to create residual income or converted into a wonderful Mother-in-Law Suite.

For open house information, contact Susie Cranston, Rogers Healy and Associates at 214-368-4663

11925 Brookmeadow Lane, Dallas, 75218 3 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,962 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Completely Remodeled Home in the desirable Lochwood Meadows neighborhood. This home has been updated beautifully! Kitchen has high end Stainless Steel appliances, open floor plan to living and dining areas, shaker style white cabinets, counter built in microwave, quartz countertops, and marble backsplash. Master bedroom has beautiful barn door going into master bath, a walk in closet, porcelain tile in master bath, new vanity, and decorative modern lighting. HVAC and ducts were replaced in August 2021. Other upgrades include modern lighting throughout, quartz counters in guest bath, recessed lighting in several rooms, 2 inch blinds throughout, and more! Don't miss out on this opportunity!

For open house information, contact Dennis Tuttle, Dennis Tuttle Real Estate Team at 817-576-1390

12539 Degas Lane, Dallas, 75230 3 Beds 3 Baths | $825,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,540 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Stunning home nestled in sought after Preston Meadows neighborhood. Impressive leaded glass door and front facing windows outline the home. Full length windows overlook the beautiful private south-facing courtyard, pool & spa. The kitchen has SS appliances, granite, & soft close cabinetry. Luxury features include tall ceilings, hardwood & travertine floors (no carpet), 2 fireplaces, granite-marble baths, steam shower, & Jacuzzi. Spiral staircase leads you down to the pool from the second story terrace, accessible from both upstairs bedrooms. Master bedroom and 2 full baths downstairs.

For open house information, contact Antonella Battifora, Texas Trust Realty, LLC at 844-735-5244

1021 Cavour Place, Dallas, 75204 3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,256 Square Feet | Built in 2021

UNDER CONSTRUCTION. Cavour Place is an exclusive new development with 7 luxury custom homes crafted by Dallas’ award-winning home builder Centre Living Homes. Each home features a multi-level floor plan with high end finishes, and expansive balcony views of downtown. Our Tuscany floor plans showcase a covered 3rd floor balcony with downtown views, perfect for watching the sun set over the Dallas skyline. The new home community is located mere minutes from downtown and nestled in Old East Dallas between the shops and restaurants of Deep Ellum and Baylor Medical Center.

For open house information, contact Brian Wilson, Pinnacle Realty Advisors at 972-338-5441