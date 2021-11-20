Top homes for sale in Atlanta

(Atlanta, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Atlanta than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

280 Lafayette Way, Sandy Springs, 30327 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,555,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,500 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEWLY FINISHED! Stunning new construction home located in coveted Chastain Park. This home showcases a desirable open layout that flows from the luxurious kitchen w/large stone center island adjacent to sun filled living room & deck, perfect for those weekend barbecues or relaxing after a long day. Master on main boasts a fireplace, large walk-in custom closet, & enviable bath outfitted w/walk-in shower, soaking tub, his & hers WC’s & dual vanities. Additional luxury features include gleaming hardwood floors, three large bedrooms upstairs w/ensuite & walk in closets. Daylight terrace level offers an additional 1,000 square feet finished area plus 1000 sf of unfinished area. Enjoy the beautiful spring weather on your deck, perfect for entertaining, cookouts or relaxing after a long day. Easy walk to Chastain Park trails, Children's Playground, Golf, Swim & Tennis Centers, The Galloway School and Play Fields. Prime location facing Lafayette all with City of Sandy Springs taxes! Exterior will be painted neutral. Come home to this great walking neighborhood.

1759 Lizzie Lane Sw, Mableton, 30126 3 Beds 2 Baths | $271,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,406 Square Feet | Built in 1963

3 bedroom ranch in quiet neighborhood close to school and shopping.

3180 Mathieson Drive Ne, Atlanta, 30305 1 Bed 1 Bath | $299,900 | Condominium | 1,014 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Best value in MEL!! This fantastic, Heart of Buckhead condo is within walking distance to Buckhead Village District (FKA Streets of Buckhead etc.) and all the area’s restaurants, shopping and grocery stores! This location is both convenient AND quiet! Open concept 1 bedroom loft with exposed, high ceilings, full brick wall, hardwood floors, huge windows, nice walk-out balcony, large bath and closet & stainless steel appliances. The building offers pool, clubhouse, rooftop deck, and fitness center. Gated building with parking deck (1 assigned spot) & concierge.

2071 W Cedar Lane Sw, Atlanta, 30311 4 Beds 3 Baths | $459,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,512 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Beautiful traditional home with everything brand new! This home was gutted and remodeled with beautiful finishes. Some of the new items include: Roof, plumbing, electrical, windows, walls, flooring, HVAC, cabinets, granite, appliances, ect! Too much to list so you need to come see for yourself. Beautiful backyard with a huge deck and a place for a large garden. This is the perfect place for any family! One of the largest lots in this area,

