Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA) to Present at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

 5 days ago

Cara Therapeutics to Present at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARA), an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors, today announced that Christopher Posner, President and Chief Executive...

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades TG Therapeutics (TGTX) to Sell

Goldman Sachs analyst Graig Suvannavejh downgraded TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $26.00 (from $33.00). The analyst comments "We downgrade TGTX to Sell from Neutral and reduce our 12-month price target to $26 (18% downside vs.37% average upside for our coverage universe) as we revisit the company's pending launches in CLL/MS. TGTX is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of assets addressing various B cell malignancies - including an approved product for non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), and a late-stage development candidate for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis (MS) among others. The company's portfolio is primarily comprised of candidates that employ well-established mechanisms and have similar properties to approved therapies. This strategy reduces clinical risk, and the company has delivered on multiple positive Phase 3 studies over the past several years. However, we believe that the commercial opportunities for TGTX's assets are limited by incumbent products in the indications the company is pursuing, thereby setting the stage for challenging launches in the near term. Within this context, our revenue estimates are 35% below consensus estimates for 2022-2024 revenue and 25% below the company's 2025 revenue target of $1B."
AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) to Present at the Evercore ISI Conference

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will participate in the 4th Annual Evercore ISI Virtual HealthCONx Conference on Thursday, December 2, 2021. Michael Severino, M.D., vice chairman and president, Robert A. Michael, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Jeffrey R. Stewart, executive vice president, commercial operations, will present at 11:10 a.m. CT.
Thomas Reilly
Masimo Corp. (MASI) PT Raised to $330 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Jason Bednar raised the price target on Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ: MASI) to $330.00 (from $320.00)
Piper Sandler Doubts Globus Medical (GMED) Will Bid for NuVasive (NUVA)

Piper Sandler analyst Matt O'Brien is skeptical that Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) is making a bid
Diana Shipping (DSX) Announces Approval for Listing of OceanPal Inc. on Nasdaq Capital Market and Revised Record Date for OceanPal Inc. Spin-Off and US$0.10 Cash Dividend

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) (the "Company"), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that it has received approval, subject to official notice of issuance, for the listing of the common shares of OceanPal Inc. on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "OP". As the Company previously announced on October 19, 2021, the Company will effect a spin-off of 100% of the common shares of its wholly-owned subsidiary, OceanPal Inc., to Diana Shipping Inc.'s existing shareholders as of the record date set forth herein. OceanPal Inc. will act as the holding company for three of the Company's older dry bulk vessels.
Lundin Energy to hold a virtual investor presentation on 8 December 2021

Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) is pleased to invite investors to a virtual corporate presentation, held by Nick Walker, President and CEO, on Wednesday, 8 December 2021 at 18.00 CET. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session, where Nick will be joined by Teitur Poulsen, CFO. There is no specific agenda for the presentation but it will be an opportunity to hear the latest news from the Company and give the opportunity to ask questions of management.
Piper Sandler's Wingstop (WING) Checks Suggest Strength

Piper Sandler analyst Nicole Miller Regan reiterated an Overweight rating and $205.00 price target on Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING)
Redfin Corp. (RDFN) NDR Suggests Market Could Cool in 2022 - Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Tom Champion reiterated an Overweight rating and $70.00 price target on Redfin Corp. (NASDAQ: RDFN) after hosting investor meetings with CEO Kelman and CFO Nielsen, who discussed sustainable market share gains but 2022 being a year of overall market cooling.
Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) Stock: $12 Price Target From Piper Sandler

The shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) have received a price target of $12 from Piper Sandler. And Piper Sandler analyst Sean Wieland upgraded Hims & Hers to "Overweight" from "Neutral" while increasing the price target from $10.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Tops Q3 EPS by 18c; Offers Guidance

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.02), $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.20). Revenue for the quarter came in at $374.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $392.8 million.
Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.97

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) reported Q3 EPS of $0.97, versus $0.52 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $387.3 million, versus $275.7 million reported last year.
GOGL - Invitation to presentation of Q3 2021 Results

Golden Ocean Group Limited will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Wednesday 24 November, 2021. In connection with the release, a teleconference/webcast will be held
Community Bankers (ESXB) Declares $0.0442 Special Dividend; 0.4% Yield

Community Bankers (NASDAQ: ESXB) declared a special dividend of $0.0442 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 2, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021
BofA Securities Downgrades Purple Innovation (PRPL) to Underperform

BofA Securities analyst Curtis Nagle downgraded Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) from Buy to Underperform with a price target of $16.00 (from $36.00).
Lee Enterprises (LEE) Adopts Limited-Duration Shareholder Rights Plan

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE), today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously adopted a limited-duration shareholder rights plan ("Rights Plan"). The Rights Plan is effective immediately.
Valo Health and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (KVSA) Mutually Agree to Terminate Business Combination Agreement

Valo Health, LLC ("Valo"), the technology company using human-centric data and artificial intelligence (AI) powered computation to transform the drug discovery and development process and Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (Nasdaq: KVSA) ("KVSA"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by affiliates of Khosla Ventures, LLC, announced today that both companies have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced agreement and plan of merger (the "Business Combination Agreement"), effective immediately.
1933 Industries Announces AGM Results

1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE:TGIF)(OTCQB: TGIFF), a Nevada focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to announce that all matters set forth by the Company were approved during its Annual General Meeting of shareholders.
