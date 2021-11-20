Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA) to Present at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
Cara Therapeutics to Present at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARA), an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors, today announced that Christopher Posner, President and Chief Executive...www.streetinsider.com
