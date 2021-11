Blockchain gaming platform Polker has announced that it will be taking part in the highly anticipated blockchain event Dcentral Miami. Dcentral Miami is an event that brings about top blockchain projects and personalities in art, fashion, and entertainment. It is a two-day event set for November 30 – December 1 and divided into three stages: NFT, DeFi, and Demo. Other events include NFT gallery, metaverse world, expo booth as well as VIP events.

