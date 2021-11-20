ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The New Benchmark for P2E NFT Games — NFTcraft.game

By BeInCrypto Staff
beincrypto.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFTcraft is a new platform for digitizing video games on the blockchain and the first play-to-earn metaverse with NFT elements. The future of dwarf civilization is in your hands. It depends on you whether it will be light and abundant, or gloomy and poor. Choose a dwarf, an island, and go...

beincrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
NEWSBTC

NFT Gamification and the Future of the Gaming Industry

NFT’s are the latest utility of blockchain technology that has taken the world by storm. This technology is disrupting various avenues from art and sports collectibles to gaming and real estate. The NFT gaming industry has particularly boomed in the past few years and is becoming the future of the gaming industry.
VIDEO GAMES
coinspeaker.com

ZooKeeper to Launch ZooGenes on November 14th: A New Gaming Generative NFT

ZooKeeper will launch the first generation of ZooGenes On the 14th of November, with 10,000 unique NFT characters to be distributed over 3 rounds. Those who previously held ZOO tokens in their wallets received an Yggdrazil Keepsake and will be given priority during the first 6 hours of the first sales round.
VIDEO GAMES
cryptopotato.com

Ulti Arena: an Exclusive NFT Marketplace for Gaming Assets

Ulti Arena has announced the launch of their NFT Marketplace Game Assets. The marketplace will be exclusively for game assets, providing more utility for them apart from being deployed in games alone. Ulti Arena is set to provide a platform for game developers, artists, freelancers to showcase their portfolio of...
VIDEO GAMES
Ghacks Technology News

What is Big Time NFT game, and why is it so popular?

Big Time NFT game has become popular amongst NFT sellers and buyers. So, what’s the big deal? Big Time is a multiplayer RPG game where players can join teams, level up their characters, choose personal weapons, personalize their own time machine, and collect exclusive collectible items in-game. Big Time has genuinely leveled up their playing field with their new NFT game. They have announced that they are now an NFT Marketplace! This is a revolutionary announcement amongst gaming platforms where now anyone can exchange NFTs with exciting new blockchain entertainment technology on Big Time.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Development#Game Mechanics#Gaming#Video Game#Nftcraft#Unity
VentureBeat

Now.gg gives 95% cut to mobile game devs and launches NFT monetization

Now.gg, a sister company to Android-PC gaming firm BlueStacks, has launched a mobile cloud platform to expand the reach of game developers, and now it is adding a generous revenue split and NFT monetization for the devs. The Palo Alto, California-based Now.gg has launched a mobile cloud platform for game...
VIDEO GAMES
zycrypto.com

How Battle Of Guardians is Revolutionizing The NFT Gaming Industry

In the last few years, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have disrupted many industries, especially the gaming sector, where players from around the world enjoy crypto gamification and financial rewards. Blockchain technology in NFT gaming ensures player ownership, rarity, interoperability, and immutability. It’s fueled by NFTs, digital assets that represent in-game assets....
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

NFT’s Now Moving Into The Gaming World

NFT’s, also known as Non Fungible Tokens; it’s an emerging technology that is yet to become commercialized, in fact, not many people are even aware of what NFT’s actually are. However, its potential is being realized by a handful of commercial entities and gaming organizations. NFTs are a new form of digital ownership that is revolutionizing the gaming industry. They are redefining what it means to own a game. The first thing you need to understand about NFTs is that they can’t be pirated. If an illegal downloader tries to download your game, the only things they will get are useless files because NFTs are tied to your private key. Your private key is impossible for them to steal or pirate because it’s just a string of numbers that you have on your computer, not something physical like a CD or DVD.
VIDEO GAMES
NEWSBTC

How to Evaluate a NFT Game Worth Investing In?

The best way to decide to invest in a project is to follow how their strategic ventures capital evaluates the project. In this article, we will help the independent investor understand that with a case study of Real Realm. Since Real Realm IDO date is getting closer on BSC Station (Nov-23rd), the interview will help the community understand how to assess the potential of an NFT game project through the investor’s perspective.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
bitcoinist.com

NFT Game 3.0: Complete Financial Ecology

NFT games have a share in the emerging industries of 2021. Beginning in 2017, the first-generation of NFT games represented by CryptoKitties lacked a suitable in-game economy, leading to continuous loss of players and decline. In 2019, with the introduction of the game digital economy, the second-generation of NFT games...
VIDEO GAMES
TVOvermind

Phantom Galaxies Is Bringing NFT Games To a New Level

Phantom Galaxies recently exploded onto the scene without much warning. This new IP being developed by Animoca Brands and Blowfish Studios is a love letter to 80’s robot and mech fantasy. By looking at the trailer, it is easy to guess the inspiration of what this game is about. A strange combination of Gundam and Transformers is the foundation of this new universe. The planet of Neoterra was once a place that had warring factions that struggled with their own ideologies. Of course, until a new threat appeared that is in the guise of an alien menace called the Sha’Kari. Within this race, a sub-group of Zealots called the Sha’Har are on the hunt to eliminate humankind due to the desecration of their holy grounds. Now, all of the regions of Neoterra have joined forces to fight back against this mutual foe.
VIDEO GAMES
coinspeaker.com

Battle of Guardians Launches NFT Game

BOG is a real-time multiplayer PVP arena NFT game where players battle it out against one another to earn rewards. The game was developed in Unreal Engine guaranteeing that users enjoy the power of the blockchain but also its unparalleled graphics. Further, it is built on the Solana network. BOG has developed an immersive, and powerful game that pulls both the gaming and blockchain worlds together for an unrivaled gaming experience.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

NFT games will be every bit as successful as Artifact

It’s seems like it’s impossible to have avoided hearing about them, and if you have then I envy you. NFTs are “an important part of the future of our industry” according to EA. For Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot, blockchain is a “revolution” in gaming. Non-fungible tokens, a blockchain-backed means of owning digital assets like ugly drawings of monkeys, are being talked up as the next big thing in gaming, but there’s one problem: no one’s been able to tell me what the Hell for?
VIDEO GAMES
CoinTelegraph

NFT game powers new digital economy and the future of the metaverse

There have been many new applications of blockchain technology in recent years. However, many believe the best real-world use cases for this technology are yet to come. Some believe this will take shape in the metaverse, the next believable iteration of the internet. With the metaverse, any participant can enter a virtual world that will connect different environments. This differs greatly from most people’s assumption that the metaverse is restricted to virtual reality (VR), a fact that is not by any means true. In addition to VR, the metaverse is set to include interactive and realistic assets, the ability to move from place to place (or teleport) and take advantage of strategy and problem-solving in a digital setting.
VIDEO GAMES
finextra.com

NFT Gaming - Creating advanced immortal tech of the Era

The industry with the most influential and recursive users onboard, which completely depends on the virtual environment but can make huge affluence in the digital era, is the Gaming industry. The history of the gaming industry is very long, and the legacy it has is very deep. Many virtual environments games have deeply influenced the people who play. The gaming industry is one of the finest industries, with a huge fan base next to sports. Many games in the gaming industry have created emotional impacts. Some even bound the memories of the gamers. So here already, the game industry has established its fame in the real world even when the cryptocurrency is at its early stage. The Gaming NFT marketplaces will have a huge reputation over the market, as many MNCs like Meta are already into the virtual environment.
VIDEO GAMES
CoinTelegraph

Chimeras announces NFT sales for in-game assets

November 22, 2021, Kyiv, Ukraine — Play-to-earn (P2E) gaming metaverse Chimeras is launching a brand new collection of nonfungible tokens (NFTs) based on in-game characters. There are two types of characters in Chimeras’ in-game world: Chimeras and the Chosen ones. The new NFTs feature 20 of The Chosen characters, with a further 268 variations and different levels of stardom resulting in 5360 new NFT characters in total who will be used and can be upgraded in the game. The Chosen are unique creatures that a player can use for battles. A player can get a Chosen by performing a ritual with a Magical Stone. There is no limit on the looks and skills of the Chosen, as they look like people, demons and dragons. Every Chosen can be turned into NFT and sold so that a player can also earn with it.
VIDEO GAMES
CoinTelegraph

HeroPark adds new dimension to gaming by introducing NFT-based GameFi and play-to-earn ecosystem

In traditional pay-to-play gaming, a user needs to pay for unlocking special features of the games or certain levels, characters, heroes, or weapons. What if users could play immersive games and be paid for them? What if centralized game firms lose the profit to users? What if you could own in-game objects and earn from them tokens with real-world monetary value instead of paying for them?
VIDEO GAMES
NEWSBTC

The Immersive P2E Market with NFTs

In today’s digital world, gaming has become more relevant, with an average gamer spending over eight hours per week in the digital realm. With the introduction of cryptocurrency to the gaming sector, a new model of gaming has emerged called the Play-to-Earn model. The Play-to-Earn model, as the name suggests,...
GAMBLING
bitcoinist.com

9D NFT Prepares for December Launch of First Martial Arts NFT MMO Game in SEA

Martial Arts NFT MMO game 9D NFT is preparing for its official multi-platform launch in December, following a successful alpha test and an IDO kicking off the COGI (Crypto Online Gaming Infrastructure) in-game economy. 9D NFT will be the first full-scale MMO game integrating NFTs and cryptocurrency into its core...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy