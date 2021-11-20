ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Another Louis Vuitton store looted during vandalism event, this time in San Francisco

By Erica Pieschke
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco residents are being warned to avoid the area of Union Square due to police activity on Friday night.

Around 8:10 p.m., officers arrived in the area following reports of possible looting and vandalism to retail stores.

VIDEO: Looters ransack Louis Vuitton store in Chicago

Police say they arrested multiple people involved.

Viewer video shows thieves running from the Louis Vuitton store with merchandise. Some are seen getting into a car when San Francisco police officers surround the car and start smashing in the windows.

One video shows the store completely wiped out

Community Policy