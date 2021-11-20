Lambeth Music Service - Music Tutor (Brass)

Music Tutor (Brass) - Lambeth Music Services

Salary: £31.15 per hour (variable dependent upon specialism and experience)

Part Time, Saturday morning, 4 hours a week.

Casual Flexible Contract

Are you passionate about providing outstanding music education for all?

Do you perform at a high level on your first instrument?

Would you like an opportunity to demonstrate how music can enrich the lives of children, young people, and the wider community?

Do you have a wide range of skills and experience in music tuition?

Are you able to create an inclusive and positive learning environment for young people?

Lambeth Music Service is looking to recruit a brass tutor and musician to teach trumpet and trombone at the Brixton Hill Music Centre on a Saturday.

For an informal discussion please email Alistair Walker on awalker@lambeth.gov.uk

Interested?

Click the 'Apply' button and complete an online application form today.

The closing date for receiving your completed application is 1 December 2021 at midnight.

Interview and Assessment will be held shortly thereafter.

The position is due to start on the 15th of January 2022

Successful candidates will be asked to apply for an Enhanced Certificate from the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS). Further information about the DBS can be found at www.homeoffice.gov.uk/agencies-public-bodies/dbs

Lambeth aims for quality services and equal opportunities for all and is committed to safer recruitment.