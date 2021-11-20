ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

We are seeking a Development Administrator to join our Development & Alumni Engagement team; this role and the team are crucial to achieving the vision of new Principal Josette Bushell-Mingo OBE.

The Development Administrator is a new role in a small but very effective Development and Alumni Engagement (D&AE) team situated within the Department of Engagement and Enterprise. D&AE raises money and strengthens relationships with our donors and alumni to deliver the projects and programmes in Central’s Strategic Plan.

The Development Administrator will help tell the stories of our students and graduates, and how philanthropy makes a difference at Central. You will provide effective and efficient support for all Development activities, focussing on gathering fundraising collateral, event organisation, donor communications, and data management, ensuring compliance with policies and reporting on the use of donated funds. The post holder will learn a wide range of types of fundraising, and a variety of skills associated with development in the arts and higher education. Central has ambitious plans for fundraising and the role will offer the post holder the potential to grow.

We are committed to diversity and inclusion and welcome applications from individuals of all backgrounds. We particularly welcome applications from people with disabilities, LGBT+, Black and Global Majority backgrounds as they are currently underrepresented within the sector and within Central.

Closing date for receipt of application forms is 9am Tuesday 7 December 2021.

It is anticipated that interviews and assessments will take place on Monday 20 December 2021

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

