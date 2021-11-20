ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool v Arsenal Live Commentary, 20/11/2021

Cover picture for the articleSince Klopp took charge of Liverpool, Arsenal have won just one of their 11 Premier League games against the Reds (D3 L7), with the Gunners coming from 1-0 down to win 2-1 at the Emirates...

SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp makes player welfare top priority as Liverpool take on Porto

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will make player welfare top priority heading into the Champions League dead rubber at home to Porto but believes he can still select a side which respects the competition.Victory last time out against Atletico Madrid means Klopp’s side qualified for the last 16 with two matches to spare.With at least eight players already injured or doubtful for the match, the Reds boss knows he has to manage his options with 12 games in 40 days.He has been punished before as last December he played Diogo Jota in a match against Midtjylland which had nothing riding on...
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Liverpool vs Arsenal Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

After a shocking loss against West Ham United, Liverpool will gear up again to scale the heights in the Premier League. They are up against the rejuvenated Arsenal who struggled in the initial games. Ahead of the Liverpool vs Arsenal game, here is our preview, prediction and live-streaming details. Liverpool...
Person
Thomas Partey
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Kieran Tierney
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Takehiro Tomiyasu
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Bernd Leno
Person
Gabriel Martinelli
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Alexandre Lacazette
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool v Arsenal: Jurgen Klopp Doesn't Think Liverpool Are Underdogs To Chelsea And Manchester City In The Title Race

During his Press Conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp plays down the underdogs role his side have been given by others regarding the Premier Legaue title race. Liverpool have had a mixed start to league campaign this season, with a few results not going there way in recent games. Throwing away a lead against Brighton and a loss against West Ham has left Liverpool in 4th behind the Hammers.
chatsports.com

EnergyBet – Liverpool v Arsenal Offer

It’s Liverpool v Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday and you don’t want to miss this EnergyBet ‘Bet & Get’ offer! Place a £30.00+ in play bet on Liverpool v Arsenal and EnergyBet will give us a £10.00 bonus. Translated into matched betting terms, this gives us a guaranteed profit of £5.50 and here’s how…
goal.com

Champions League LIVE: Manchester City vs PSG, Liverpool vs Porto, Real Madrid also in action

That's all from us this evening after yet another thrilling night in the Champions League. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to BT Sport: "It was good, we could have done better and been more calm in the first half but we were a bit hectic. That is not unusual when you put a team out that has not played together a lot. Some people think we might play an easy game but we were not here for that, Anfield is sold out so we want to go [for it].
goal.com

Liverpool vs Porto: Predictions, odds & betting tips

With nothing left to play for in Group B, Al Hain-Cole doesn't see the Reds collecting another victory against Conceicao's fired-up team at Anfield. With first place in Group B already assured, Liverpool can afford to relax when Porto visit Anfield for Wednesday’s Champions League clash. The Reds have sailed...
goal.com

Watch Liverpool vs Southampton on LIVENow

Exceedingly impressive against the Gunners last week, Liverpool will fancy themselves for the visit of Southampton. The 4-0 demolition of an improving Arsenal side in last week’s Premier League match will have sent clear warnings to Chelsea and Manchester City that Liverpool have every intention of remaining in the hunt to reclaim their title.
The Independent

Liverpool ‘target Chelsea star Christian Pulisic’ as cover for African Cup of Nations

What the papers sayManchester United pair Anthony Martial and Donny Van De Beek have stepped down their plans to leave Old Trafford following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, reports the Daily Mail. One name that is still linked with a move away from the club is Jesse Lingard, regardless of who takes the hot seat at the club.Christian Pulisic‘s future at Chelsea is increasingly uncertain, the Daily Express says, as Liverpool look to bolster their attack. Pulisic is said to be increasingly unsure over his role under Thomas Tuchel and the Merseyside giants could see him as a solution...
The Independent

Liverpool vs Porto prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Liverpool have made their name from European performances. Only Real Madrid and AC Milan have lifted the European Cup more times than the Merseyside outfit’s six triumphs.They have made the perfect start in their efforts to add to that collection this season with four wins from their opening four Champions League games, qualifying with two matches left in the group stage.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Liverpool host PortoAtletico Madrid, AC Milan and Porto are by no means easy opposition. But Jurgen Klopp’s men have scored three or more goals against all of them, blowing them...
goal.com

Liverpool manager Klopp: I didn't call Africa and Afcon 'little'

The Reds boss has responded to a reporter who accused him of insulting the continent. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has responded to the media after certain journalists took his comment on the Africa Cup of Nations out of context. After Saturday’s triumph over Arsenal, the German tactician talked about the...
AFP

Man City, PSG and Real Madrid among Champions League qualifiers

Manchester City beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 on Wednesday but both clubs qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League, along with Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Sporting Lisbon. Gabriel Jesus tapped in from Bernardo Silva's deft knockdown on 76 minutes to settle an absorbing match at the Etihad after Raheem Sterling had cancelled out Kylian Mbappe's goal. Before Jesus sent the crowd wild in Manchester, Neymar shot wide to blow a golden chance to put the Parisians ahead. Lionel Messi had a low-key game and Sergio Ramos, named among the substitutes, was not called on to make his PSG debut.
goal.com

Salah equals Firmino's Champions League Liverpool record with Porto goal

The two-time African Footballer of the Year continued his fine goalscoring run in the elite European competition on Wednesday. Mohamed Salah has equalled Roberto Firmino's record for the most goals scored in the Champions League group stage for Liverpool. The Egypt star scored the Reds' second goal in their 2-0...
