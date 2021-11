When will Old Town stop being the dumping ground for all of Portland’s social ills? Today we are shouldering the brunt of all the homelessness in the city with the highest concentration of homeless anywhere in the county and perhaps the entire state. There isn’t a sidewalk in Old Town that anyone can traverse without having to run a gauntlet of tents. Northwest Sixth Avenue – a transit corridor – is all but impassable. Tents north of Everett Street between Naito Parkway and Broadway number in the hundreds along with the two “temporary” shelters on Block R and the Greyhound station for yet another multitude of homeless.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO