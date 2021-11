Pitt traveled across Pennsylvania on Sunday to meet the Mountain Hawks of Lehigh. Several matches were highly anticipated as ranked versus ranked matchups and we got to see the full lineup of Pitt starters with Nino Bonaccorsi making his debut, along with NCAA qualifiers Cole Matthews and Gregg Harvey. The Mountain Hawks made an undeniable statement that they should climb back into the dual rankings after an early-season loss to Campbell. Lehigh dominated at several weights and was able to win many of the tightly-contested matches to down the Panthers 26-9. The biggest story of the dual was two losses for the Panthers. At 165 #4 Jake Wentzel took his first loss in a 4-3 decision to #30 Brian Meyer; Meyer finished a nice single early in the match and was able to get a second takedown in a scramble off a shot by Wentzel in the 3rd for a one-point victory. At 133, #5 Micky Phillippi had a wild match with #24 Malyke Hines with back-and-forth lead changes throughout the match. Phillippi got the go-ahead takedown late in the match and was looking to ride Hines out for the win. Hines hit a roll looking for the reversal, Phillippi followed into a crab ride--in the scramble that followed, Hines was able to catch Phillippi's head and hold him flat for a defensive pin with :03 left on the clock.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO