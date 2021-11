ABM is a high-quality Dividend King, with 53 consecutive years of dividend growth. The S&P 500 has doubled off its bottom last year and thus it has climbed to new all-time highs. As a result, it has become challenging for income-oriented investors to identify cheaply valued stocks with attractive dividends. ABM Industries (ABM) is an exception to this rule. It is a high-quality Dividend King, which passes under the radar of most investors, partly due to its relatively boring business model. ABM Industries is cheaply valued, it has raised its dividend for 53 consecutive years and has many more years of dividend growth ahead.

