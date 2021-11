For more than six decades Ziebart franchisees have been helping people take care of their vehicles. Today, the company’s product offerings have evolved to include automotive detailing, paint protection, window tinting, rust and fabric protection, glass repair, spray-on bed liners, scratch repair, and more. Behind it all, Ziebart is a proven business model with a built-in customer base. That’s primarily because cars are one of the largest investments people make so they need their cars to last, and they want to take care of them. It’s also why there’s truly no better time to consider becoming a Ziebart franchisee than right now.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO