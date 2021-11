NEW BRITAIN – INI Sips, a coffee shop downtown, captured first-place in the Girls for Technology - Building for Equity Pitch Competition Accelerator program. “I heard about it through Sabrina (Tucker-Barrett) who runs and is the CEO of Girls for Technology,” said Davina Ismail, INI Sips co-owner. “She mentioned that she was doing it and that we would be a good fit and to sign up because we were a small business still in the startup phase and she said this would be a great way to get some more business knowledge and also have an opportunity to win some money as well.”

