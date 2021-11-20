ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Maxwel Cornet scores stunning volley as Burnley share the points with Palace

By Ian Parker
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H4RJv_0d2oNx4Z00

Maxwel Cornet ’s superb volley was the pick of the goals as Burnley and Crystal Palace took a point each from a hugely entertaining 3-3 draw.

In dreary conditions Cornet lit up Turf Moor with a stunning finish four minutes into the second half, levelling the scores after a breathless first half in which Palace came from behind to lead 3-2, but only after letting slip an early 1-0 advantage.

Christian Benteke scored twice, either side of headers from Ben Mee and Chris Wood before Marc Guehi gave the visitors the lead at the break.

It was a point which will give both Sean Dyche and Patrick Vieira confidence their sides are on the right track – Burnley seem to have left behind their early-season woes and are steadily collecting points, while Palace are now unbeaten in seven and on the fringes of the top six.

Palace needed eight minutes to take the lead with Conor Gallagher fresh from his England debut, starting a move that was finished by Benteke.

Cornet could only head Gallagher’s cross to Joachim Andersen who quickly found Benteke by the penalty box. The Belgian, who scored for his country against Estonia last week, took a touch before poking the ball through James Tarkowski’s legs and in off the post.

Seconds later Palace had a chance to double their lead as Benteke played in Gallagher, but he shot tamely at Nick Pope.

That miss proved costly as Burnley levelled in the 19th minute with Mee rising to meet Ashley Westwood’s corner with a strong header.

It was the start of a frantic spell. Johann Berg Gudmundsson tried to flick home Dwight McNeil’s low ball but Vicente Guaita saved.

Burnley thought the ball was trickling out for a corner but Guehi cleared, setting up a swift counter in which Benteke turned Wilfried Zaha’s cross into the side-netting.

Zaha then got into a tussle with Tarkowski which saw both players booked, ruling Tarkowski out of next weekend’s match against Tottenham.

But the defender’s next involvement was to set up Burnley’s second, nodding McNeil’s free-kick back across goal for Wood, whose header had just enough power to beat Guaita and give the New Zealander his 50th Premier League goal.

Palace responded as Gallagher, Andersen and Benteke combined again, with Andersen’s long ball forward collected by Gallagher, who controlled, shook off Charlie Taylor and squared for Benteke to power home.

Palace’s third followed five minutes later. Pope made a superb save to deny Andersen from close range following a corner, but Guehi was on hand to thump home the rebound.

Burnley were out early for the second half, eager to make amends, and quickly set about doing so as Cornet scored the pick of the goals – his fifth in a Burnley shirt.

Tarkowski flicked on Gudmundsson’s cross and the Ivorian met the ball flush on the volley at the far post to thump it into the roof of the net.

Burnley fans were then up in arms as Wood got goal side of Andersen before tumbling to the floor, but referee Simon Hooper waved play on and the VAR check yielded nothing.

Burnley had done a good job of keeping Zaha quiet but he rattled the crossbar with a powerful volley just after the hour.

Both sides had late chances for a winner – McNeil’s cross found Tarkowski but his header was held by Guaita, while Luka Milovojevic’s drive was deflected over.

Then, in stoppage time, substitute Matej Vydra controlled a high ball from Westwood to bring a fantastic save from Guaita – but neither side deserved to lose this one.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Burnley v Crystal Palace: Who makes your Clarets team?

Burnley host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday, but who will make it into Sean Dyche's starting XI?. You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier League game throughout the campaign. It's up to you how to approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Burnley v Crystal Palace: What does the form show?

Burnley’s win against Brentford in their last home league match ended the Clarets’ 14-game winless run at Turf Moor in the Premier League. They last won back-to-back home league games in December 2020. Crystal Palace are looking to win three consecutive league games for the first time since a run...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Burnley boss Dyche: Crystal Palace have some good pros

Burnley boss Sean Dyche admits the international break has been disruptive ahead of facing Crystal Palace. The Clarets host Palace on Saturday. Dyche said, "It's great that we have so many that go away and they get that recognition, but sometimes they then have a day of training before a game, it works differently for everyone really."
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Lawro's predictions: Burnley v Crystal Palace

Mark Lawrenson takes on singer-songwriter and Everton fan Zuzu for the latest round of Premier League predictions. Crystal Palace are in really good form but there have been signs of improvement from Burnley too, and they are now three games unbeaten in the league. We've seen the Clarets go on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Wilfried Zaha
Person
Patrick Vieira
Person
Maxwel Cornet
Person
Ben Mee
Person
James Tarkowski
Person
Vicente Guaita
Person
Christian Benteke
Person
Dwight Mcneil
Person
Conor Gallagher
90min.com

Burnley vs Crystal Palace: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Burnley host Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League as we welcome club football back into our lives following a rather boring international break. The Clarets have endured a very tough start to the season, having won just one of their opening 11 league fixtures. Five draws and five defeats in the other ten leave them 18th in the table, although their spirits will have been lifted in the couple of weeks prior to the international break, beating Brentford 3-1 before snatching an unlikely point at Chelsea last time out.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Burnley 3-3 Crystal Palace: Maxwel Cornet's thunder volley ensures the spoils are shared after Christian Benteke and Marc Guehi goals gave Eagles the lead in an enthralling first-half

Burnley and Crystal Palace played out an enthralling 3-3 draw at Turf Moor as Patrick Vieira's side extended their unbeaten run to seven games. Christian Benteke gave Palace the lead after eight minutes with a strike that took a significant deflection off James Tarkowski. That was followed by goals from Ben Mee and Chris Wood as Burnley turned the game on it's head.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Vieira: Nigeria target Eze in Crystal Palace squad to face Burnley

The former Gunners captain reveals the 23-year-old will travel with the Eagles for their game against the Clarets at Turf Moor. Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has confirmed Eberechi Eze will travel with Crystal Palace for their Premier League fixture against Burnley on Saturday. The 23-year-old former England U21 international...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volley#Crystal Palace#Belgian#Tottenham
Tribal Football

Burnley boss Dyche happy for Cornet after wonder goal

Burnley boss Sean Dyche was pleased for Maxwel Cornet after his goal in their 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace. Cornet fired in a sizzling left-footed volley at the back post to equalise once more and send Turf Moor into raptures. Dyche revelled in the Ivorian ace's thunderbolt and said: “I've...
PREMIER LEAGUE
KTVZ

Palace extends unbeaten run in 3-3 draw at Burnley

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Christian Benteke has scored twice and Crystal Palace has extended its unbeaten streak to seven games in the Premier League in an entertaining 3-3 draw at Burnley. Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet blasted a volley into the roof of the net to tie the game for good shortly after the break following a wild, five-goal first half at a rainy Turf Moor. Ben Mee’s header had offset Benteke’s eighth-minute goal and Burnley took a 2-1 lead when Chris Wood scored on another header in the 27th. But Benteke equalized for midtable Palace in the 36th and Marc Guehi put the visitors in front six minutes later.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Crystal Palace striker Benteke admits 'mixed feelings' after Burnley draw

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke admitted frustration after their 3-3 draw at Burnley. Benteke says he has 'mixed feelings' after Palace's thrilling draw at Turf Moor, as he scored twice but the Eagles failed to take all three points. “I think it is a mixed feeling," he said post-match. “When...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
90min.com

Burnley 3-3 Crystal Palace: Player ratings from enthralling draw at Turf Moor

A thrilling encounter at Turf Moor resulted in a 3-3 draw between Burnley and Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon. After a bright start, Patrick Vieira's men took just eight minutes to break the deadlock. Failing to properly clear Conor Gallagher's flighted cross, Burnley were made to pay as Christian Benteke sharply found the back of the net from Joachim Andersen's lay-off.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Burnley and Crystal Palace produce thriller

Maxwel Cornet struck a stunning equaliser as Burnley twice came from behind to draw with Crystal Palace in a six-goal thriller at Turf Moor. Christian Benteke's deflected effort gave Palace an early lead before Burnley hit back with headers from Ben Mee and Chris Wood. The Eagles surged back to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Burnley 3–3 Crystal Palace: The pick of the stats

This was the joint highest-scoring top-flight meeting between Burnley and Crystal Palace, alongside a 4-2 home win for Burnley in October 1969. Palace scored more first-half goals against Burnley (three) than they had in the opening 45 minutes of their previous 11 Premier League games this season combined (two). Conor...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Crystal Palace boss Vieira praises Guaita after Burnley draw

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira admitted some relief after their 3-3 draw at Burnley. Vieira praised Vicente Guaita's sensational last minute stop as Palace came away from Burnley with a point, after a thrilling 3-3 draw at Turf Moor. “It was a crazy, good game," Vieira said in his post-match...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

350K+
Followers
136K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy