SEATTLE – The Texas Southern men's basketball team fought to end but Washington held on in the final 1:40 to secure a 72-65 win Monday night. The first half was intense and set the tone for what was going to happen late in the contest as there were a total of eight lead changes in the half. TSU would lead by as much as four points on four occasions in the half as Justin Hopkins' trey with 47 seconds left would give TSU a 37-33 halftime lead.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO