ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Army Corps completes reservoir for Everglades restoration

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TNBgU_0d2oKOnX00

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has completed work on a $339 million Everglades restoration project aimed at cleansing water runoff before it flows into a troubled Florida river.

Corps and local officials held a ceremony Friday for the 12,000-acre (4,800-hectare) project in Martin County known officially as the C-44 Reservoir and Stormwater Treatment Area. It's a key part of a broader effort to restore the vast Florida Everglades.

The reservoir will capture, store and clean fertilizer-laden runoff from farms and development before it is routed into the St. Lucie River and ultimately the Indian River Lagoon. Both have been plagued by harmful algae blooms and other long-term problems associated with water pollution that threatens wildlife and human health .

“I think it’s huge" for the east coast, said Chauncey Goss, chair of the South Florida Water Management District. “Not only symbolically, but it’s also going to be taking water, cleaning it up and helping to get rid of some of these discharges, which is really the goal of all of this.”

The project can store 19.7 billion gallons (71 billion liters) of water, according to state water managers. It will use plants such as cattails to suck up about 35 metric tons of phosphorus every year before the water makes its way into the St. Lucie River.

The C-44 canal, first dug in 1923, was built to divert potential flood water from Lake Okeechobee to the river flowing east. Some environmental groups say the new reservoir will still permit too much fresh water to flow into the river and coastal estuaries, upsetting the natural balance.

“The bottom line: Too much freshwater is too much freshwater. It’s going to be cleaner water with less sediment. That’s all good. But a gallon’s a gallon, and it’s going to come through those gates eventually,” said Indian Riverkeeper Mike Conner.

The project is part of the Indian River Lagoon-South Project, which is a component of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan. That long-term program encompasses 68 projects designed to restore, protect and preserve the Everglades ecosystem.

The new C-44 reservoir is the first fully completed part of the overall restoration plan.

Comments / 0

Related
MIAMIDIARIO

Oil company will not be able to drill in the Everglades watershed

On Monday, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection denied a request from an oil company to drill in the Everglades watershed. The environmental agency indicated that the work that the Trend Exploration company wants to carry out would cause a negative impact on wildlife in protected areas of the natural park.
MIAMI, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ahead of Tuesday deadline, Army Corps touts Lake O plan despite concerns

'It’s going to be a vast improvement over how we’re operating today.'. Col. James Booth of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said he expects the new Lake Okeechobee regulation plan to be an improvement, despite fielding several complaints over the plan in previous weeks and months. Booth spoke Wednesday...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Everglades#Army Corps#Florida Water#Water Management#Indian
wksu.org

Army Corps backs soil remediation at Cleveland uranium production site

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to clean-up a site in Cleveland's Industrial Valley which was used for uranium production during World War II. The former Harshaw Chemical campus has been dormant since the 1990s. Nearby residents have been concerned about disturbing contaminated soil at the site, since the Cuyahoga River runs through the area. After two years of public comment, Project Manager Jeff Rowley says they've decided to remediate the soil.
CLEVELAND, OH
cw34.com

Army Corps of Engineers make major Lake Okeechobee announcement

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Army Corps of Engineers announced a new management plan for Lake Okeechobee discharges that for years have been linked to toxic algal blooms. The newly presented model run will serve as the framework for the new water control plan:. Eliminate lake releases to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Skagit Valley Herald

Army Corps of Engineers makes concessions

In response to the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community’s threat to sue, the Army Corps of Engineers agreed last week to take a new look at the regionally developed Skagit Delta Tidegate Fish Initiative under the federal Endangered Species Act. In a letter dated Nov. 8, the corps’ Seattle District Engineer...
MILITARY
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In Army Corps’ plan for Lake O, make a good plan better | Editorial

The new plan for Lake Okeechobee will be a significant improvement for South Florida’s environment. With some changes, it can be even better. Let’s start with the best part. Under the proposed schedule for managing the lake level, the Everglades would get more than three times as much water through releases to the south. In addition to helping the so-called River of Grass and Florida Bay, the ...
STUART, FL
Marconews.com

Army Corps' big reveal: How different is new Lake O management plan?

The suspense for those waiting for the big reveal of a new Lake Okeechobee management plan ended Tuesday afternoon. As he opened the meeting announcing the federal plan, Project Manager Tim Gysan stressed that what the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has chosen is a skeleton, not a fleshed-out final blueprint.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WRDW-TV

Crews mark boundaries for Army Corps of Engineers areas at lake

CLARKS HILL LAKE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Workers this fall and winter are marking trees along a 50-mile boundary at the corps’ Strom Thurmond Project. The trees are marked with a 4-inch painted band halfway around the trunk. In certain areas, the size of the mark is reduced to be less obtrusive in adjacent subdivisions.
LINCOLN COUNTY, GA
NBC Miami

Gov. DeSantis Seeking More Funding for Everglades Restoration and Water Quality

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he's seeking more funding for Everglades restoration and water quality projects in his upcoming budget. DeSantis made the announcement at a news conference Tuesday at the South Florida Water Management District Pump Station in Miami. The governor said he's proposing more than $960 million for...
MIAMI, FL
enr.com

Corps Plans Lake Okeechobee Changes for Everglades Restoration, Combating Algae Blooms

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is changing the way it manages Lake Okeechobee in order to address several water-related issues in central and south Florida, including problematic algae blooms that have recurred in recent years. The Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual (LOSOM) will replace the Lake Okeechobee Regulation Schedule...
ecomagazine.com

The Everglades Foundation Statement in Support of C-44 Reservoir Ribbon Cutting

The Everglades Foundation released the following statement, attributed to its CEO Eric Eikenberg, in support of the ribbon cutting for the C-44 Reservoir. “The C-44 Reservoir is the first of the three major reservoirs to be completed under the world’s largest ecosystem restoration project - CERP. “This reservoir, decades in...
POLITICS
wateronline.com

WSP And Partners Complete Largest Environmental Restoration Project In U.S. History

Florida Everglades’ man-made wetlands in C-44 Reservoir/Stormwater Treatment Area will restore, protect and preserve wildlife and communities. On Friday, Nov. 19, the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) marked the completion of the C-44 Reservoir/Stormwater Treatment Area (STA), a 6,300-acre man-made wetland area designed to restore, protect and preserve water resources in the region.
ABC News

ABC News

459K+
Followers
117K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy