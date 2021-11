MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As people pack their bags for Thanksgiving, the pandemic and gas prices are throwing a wrench in some travel plans. Even so, a spokesperson for Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport says the number of travelers Wednesday is expected to be about 33,000 people, around double what it was last year the day before Thanksgiving. Air travel across the board is up 80% since then. Many Minnesotans, like Tamyka Thomas, are staying closer to home. Thomas is choosing to spend the holiday with family in Hopkins instead of traveling to see relatives in Chicago or Atlanta. She says the prices at...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO