ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New CDC report shows rate of homicide against AI/AN people

By Jacob Rueda - abc4.com
ourcommunitynow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

These Are the States With the Highest Homicide Rates in 2020

The homicide rate in the United States saw a massive increase of 30% between 2019 and 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2020, there were 7.8 homicides per 100,000 people, an increase from 6 homicides per 100,000 people in 2019. This is potentially the largest...
PUBLIC SAFETY
news3lv.com

Grim CDC report shows jump in Nevada overdoses through pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — New evidence has surfaced showing the devastating emotional impact on Americans caused by the lockdowns imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Centers for Disease Control, drug overdose deaths in the U.S. exceeded 100,000 for the first time through a 12 month period, including a jump of nearly 36% in Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Homicides#Alaska Natives#Disease Control#American#Indians
foxbangor.com

Maine CDC reports 993 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

AUGUSTA —The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that another 993 cases of COVID-19 have been reported around the state, and 3 more Mainers have died after contracting the illness, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,303. The Maine CDC said the new cases pushed the total...
AUGUSTA, ME
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Best Life

Government Officials Are Issuing This New Warning to Vaccinated People

Just a few months ago, health officials in the U.S. were divided on whether or not COVID booster shots were actually necessary. Now, this additional dose is proving even more essential than anyone anticipated. Emerging research shows that the immunity granted from the existing vaccines is waning after five to six months, but boosters are bringing vaccine effectiveness to new heights. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have only officially authorized this additional shot for certain groups of people. But while these agencies might expand eligibility soon, some state officials are no longer waiting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fronteras Desk

Will Humble: New CDC guidelines give people choice on when to get booster shot

The CDC recently expanded eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots to allow anybody who feels at risk of community exposure, or has family members at risk, to get the shot. Former Arizona Department of Health Services Director Will Humble says the CDC’s loosening of the guidelines allows for immunized people to make their own decision on when to get the booster.
HEALTH
1380kcim.com

IDPH And CDC Partner In Fight Against Antibiotic Resistance

Today (Wednesday) marked the end of Antibiotic Awareness Week, and state health officials are reminding Iowans of the importance of avoiding unnecessary use. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 28 percent of antibiotics prescribed in outpatient settings are not needed. Not only do antibiotics come with side-effects, albeit generally minor ones, but they can also lead to antibiotic resistance, which is considered by many as one of the top threats to public health. More than 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant bacterial infection are identified each year in the U.S. and are responsible for about 35,000 deaths. For example, 223,900 cases of C. difficile, which is just one of several resistant bacterial strains, were identified nationwide in 2017. Approximately 5.7 percent of those patients died despite receiving treatment. In an effort to fight antibiotic resistance, the IDPH and CDC are partnering in an effort to educate doctors and patients on best practices. They recommend physicians and nurse practitioners prescribe antibiotics only when clinical tests indicate use is needed and explain to patients why other treatments are required. Patients are asked to follow directions to the letter when prescribed antibiotics for best results. To learn more about antibiotics resistance in the U.S., follow the links included below.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy